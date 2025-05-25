30 Classic Cars That Are 60 in 2025

As we approach 2025, the world of classic cars prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of some of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history.
These cars, born in 1965, represent a pivotal era in design and technology that continues to influence modern automobiles.
From revolutionary engineering to striking aesthetics, these vehicles offer a glimpse into a time when the automotive industry was undergoing significant transformation.
The cars turning 60 in 2025 are not just symbols of nostalgia; they are testaments to human ingenuity and creativity. As we delve into this list of 30 remarkable vehicles, we celebrate their lasting impact and enduring appeal to car enthusiasts worldwide.
