30 Classic Cars That Are 60 in 2025

By Chu E. - May 25, 2025

As we approach 2025, the world of classic cars prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of some of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history. These cars, born in 1965, represent a pivotal era in design and technology that continues to influence modern automobiles. From revolutionary engineering to striking aesthetics, these vehicles offer a glimpse into a time when the automotive industry was undergoing significant transformation.

The cars turning 60 in 2025 are not just symbols of nostalgia; they are testaments to human ingenuity and creativity. As we delve into this list of 30 remarkable vehicles, we celebrate their lasting impact and enduring appeal to car enthusiasts worldwide.

1. 1965 Ford Mustang

A gleaming classic Ford Mustang sits proudly under the sun, embodying the timeless allure of a true muscle car. | Image source: Photo by Joey Banks

The 1965 Ford Mustang is a symbol of the American muscle car era. Introduced in April 1964, it quickly captivated the public with its sporty design, affordable price, and broad appeal. The Mustang’s release marked the birth of the “pony car” class, characterized by compact, stylish, and performance-oriented vehicles.

With its powerful V8 engine options and customizable features, the 1965 Mustang became a favorite among enthusiasts and collectors. Its enduring appeal lies in its timeless design and cultural significance, reflecting a period of optimism and innovation in American automotive history. Today, the Mustang remains a beloved classic, celebrated for its role in shaping automotive trends.

2. 1965 Chevrolet Impala

A beautifully restored 1960s Chevrolet Impala gleams under the sun, showcasing its iconic curves and vintage charm. | Image source: Photo by Marjorie Matias on Pexels

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala stands out as a quintessential example of 1960s automotive elegance and innovation. Known for its sleek lines and spacious interior, the Impala epitomized the stylish design trends of the era. It was not only a visual delight but also a commercial success, becoming one of the best-selling cars of the decade.

Equipped with a range of powerful engines, the Impala offered both performance and comfort, appealing to a broad audience. Today, it remains a sought-after classic, cherished by collectors for its iconic status and enduring charm, capturing the spirit of a vibrant decade in American history.

3. 1965 Porsche 911

A timeless Porsche 911 gleams under the sun, showcasing the elegant prowess of classic German engineering. | Image source: Photo by Hayes Potter

The 1965 Porsche 911 is a cornerstone of automotive excellence, renowned for its distinguished design and engineering prowess. This model, with its distinctive silhouette and rear-engine layout, set the standard for sports cars. Its flat-six engine delivered impressive performance, ensuring the 911’s place as a dominant force in motorsport.

Revered as a symbol of German engineering excellence, the 1965 Porsche 911 combines performance with elegance, making it a coveted classic. Its timeless design and racing heritage continue to influence modern sports cars, securing its legacy as one of the most iconic vehicles ever produced.

4. 1965 Jaguar E-Type

A timeless Jaguar E-Type, gleaming in its classic British elegance, captures the essence of vintage sports car allure. | Image source: Photo by mark6mauno

The 1965 Jaguar E-Type is often hailed as one of the most beautiful cars ever made, embodying the epitome of British automotive artistry. With its long hood, sleek lines, and exquisite curves, the E-Type captivated the world, becoming an icon of 1960s style and sophistication.

Beneath its stunning exterior, the E-Type boasted impressive performance, thanks to its powerful inline-six engine and advanced engineering. This combination of aesthetics and agility secured its status as a quintessential British sports car, admired by enthusiasts and collectors alike for its timeless allure and dynamic driving experience.

5. 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA

The classic Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA gleams under the sun, showcasing its iconic Italian design and heritage. | Image source: Photo by Quentin Martinez on Pexels

The 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA is celebrated as a masterpiece of Italian automotive innovation and style. Designed as a lightweight racer, it featured an aluminum body that significantly reduced weight, enhancing its agility and performance on the track.

Its nimble handling and spirited engine made it a favorite among racing enthusiasts, while its sleek design and Italian flair added to its appeal. The Giulia Sprint GTA remains an enduring symbol of Alfa Romeo’s commitment to blending performance with elegance, making it a treasured classic for collectors worldwide.

6. 1965 Aston Martin DB5

The iconic Aston Martin DB5, synonymous with James Bond, gleams with luxury and timeless sophistication. | Image source: Photo by Georg Sander

The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 is perhaps most famously known as the quintessential James Bond car, gaining prominence through its appearance in the film “Goldfinger.” Its association with the suave British spy elevated its status as a symbol of luxury and sophistication.

Beyond its cinematic fame, the DB5 is revered for its elegant design and impressive performance. With a powerful inline-six engine and opulent interior, it offers a blend of luxury and dynamism. This combination has cemented its place in automotive history as a timeless icon of British engineering and style.

7. 1965 Toyota Corona

A meticulously restored Toyota Corona showcases its timeless elegance, embodying the spirit of classic Japanese automotive design. | Image source: harry_nl

The 1965 Toyota Corona played a crucial role in establishing Toyota’s reputation in international markets. Known for its reliability and practicality, the Corona appealed to a wide range of consumers, offering a durable and economical choice during a time when such attributes were highly valued.

Its dependable performance and straightforward design made it a favorite among drivers seeking a hassle-free ownership experience. The 1965 Corona’s success marked a significant milestone in Toyota’s export history, laying the groundwork for the brand’s future global expansion and its status as a leader in automotive reliability.

8. 1965 Dodge Coronet

A gleaming Dodge Coronet showcases its timeless muscle car appeal with bold lines and vintage charm. | Image source: Photo by JOHN LLOYD

The 1965 Dodge Coronet exemplified versatility and style, available in multiple body styles including sedan, coupe, and wagon. This flexibility allowed it to cater to diverse consumer needs, from family transportation to performance enthusiasts.

As the muscle car era gained momentum, the Coronet played a pivotal role with its powerful engine options and robust build. Its contribution to the era was marked by a blend of practicality and performance, making it a popular choice among those seeking both utility and the thrill of American muscle.

9. 1965 Volkswagen Beetle

A beautifully restored classic Volkswagen Beetle gleams under the sun, showcasing its timeless, iconic charm. | Image source: Photo by Fadime Demirtaş on Pexels

The 1965 Volkswagen Beetle is an icon of global automotive culture, renowned for its distinctive, rounded design and remarkable simplicity. With its reliable engineering and affordable price, the Beetle became a beloved car for millions worldwide, transcending social and economic boundaries.

Its cultural impact was profound, symbolizing freedom and individuality, especially during the counterculture movements of the 1960s. The 1965 Beetle’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and practicality, securing its place in history as one of the most recognizable and influential cars ever produced.

10. 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600

A timeless Mercedes-Benz 600 gleams in its classic grandeur, epitomizing luxury and sophistication on the road. | Image source: Photo by Edvvc

The 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 epitomizes luxury and innovation, designed to be the ultimate status symbol for the elite. Known as the “Grosser Mercedes,” it was equipped with advanced features such as air suspension, power windows, and a sophisticated hydraulic system, showcasing the pinnacle of automotive technology at the time.

Favored by celebrities and dignitaries, the 600 was more than just a car; it was a statement of prestige and power. Its spacious interior and opulent appointments made it a preferred choice for those seeking unmatched comfort and elegance, solidifying its legacy as a masterpiece of German engineering.

11. 1965 Pontiac GTO

A gleaming classic Pontiac GTO stands proudly, showcasing its bold lines and muscle car heritage. | Image source: Photo by Alden Jewell

The 1965 Pontiac GTO is frequently hailed as the first true muscle car, setting the standard for high-performance vehicles in the 1960s. With its powerful V8 engine and aggressive styling, the GTO captured the imagination of speed enthusiasts, offering an exhilarating driving experience.

Its introduction marked a significant shift in the automotive industry, as manufacturers began to focus on producing cars that combined performance with style. The 1965 GTO’s blend of power, affordability, and distinctive design played a pivotal role in defining the muscle car era, influencing generations of high-performance vehicles that followed.

12. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

A timeless Ferrari 275 GTB gleams under the sun, showcasing the iconic allure of classic Italian engineering. | Image source: Photo by Dave Rook

The 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB stands as a testament to Italian automotive artistry, celebrated for its exquisite design and exceptional performance. Featuring a sleek, aerodynamic body crafted by Pininfarina, it exudes elegance and sophistication, capturing the essence of Ferrari’s design philosophy.

Powered by a robust V12 engine, the 275 GTB delivered thrilling performance that appealed to driving purists. Its combination of beauty and brawn made it a symbol of prestige and excellence, embodying the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that continues to define Ferrari’s legacy in the world of luxury sports cars.

13. 1965 Buick Riviera

A gleaming Buick Riviera showcases American luxury with its sleek lines and timeless classic Buick charm. | Image source: Photo by Efrem Efre on Pexels

The 1965 Buick Riviera is renowned for its distinctive styling and luxurious features, distinguishing it as a standout among American cars of its time. With its bold, angular lines and hidden headlamps, the Riviera offered a unique blend of elegance and innovation that appealed to discerning buyers.

Inside, the Riviera boasted a plush interior with advanced amenities, providing a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. Its combination of aesthetic appeal and luxury features made the 1965 Buick Riviera a symbol of American automotive ingenuity, leaving a lasting impression on the landscape of mid-1960s luxury vehicles.

14. 1965 Oldsmobile 442

A stunning classic Oldsmobile 442 basks in the sunlight, showcasing its sleek lines and muscular design. | Image source: Photo by Ahsen on Pexels

The 1965 Oldsmobile 442 carved its niche in the burgeoning muscle car market, celebrated for its commanding power and performance. Its name, “442,” signifies the car’s four-barrel carburetor, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhausts, underscoring its performance-driven ethos.

With a robust V8 engine under the hood, the 442 delivered exhilarating acceleration and a thrilling ride, appealing to enthusiasts seeking a powerful yet refined driving experience. Its role in the muscle car segment solidified Oldsmobile’s reputation for engineering prowess, contributing to the dynamic landscape of 1960s American muscle cars.

15. 1965 Chrysler Newport

A pristine Chrysler Newport stands proudly, showcasing the timeless elegance of a classic full-sized car. | Image source: Photo by Cars Down Under

The 1965 Chrysler Newport offered a compelling mix of comfort and style, appealing to those seeking a full-sized American car with a touch of elegance. Its spacious interior and plush seating provided a luxurious ride, while its sleek exterior design added a sense of sophistication.

Equipped with a range of powerful engines, the Newport delivered a smooth and confident driving experience. This blend of comfort, style, and performance made the 1965 Chrysler Newport a popular choice for families and individuals alike, reflecting the era’s emphasis on spacious and well-appointed automobiles.

16. 1965 Volvo P1800

A pristine Volvo P1800 gleams under the sun, showcasing the timeless elegance of this classic sports car. | Image source: Photo by Pete Edgeler

The 1965 Volvo P1800 is celebrated for its sporty design and renowned durability, qualities that set it apart from other European sports cars of the time. Its sleek and elegant lines captured the imagination of enthusiasts, while its robust engineering ensured reliability on the road.

The P1800 gained widespread fame through its starring role in the television series “The Saint,” where it was driven by the suave Simon Templar, played by Roger Moore. This exposure elevated its status as a cultural icon, enhancing its appeal and solidifying its legacy as a stylish, durable classic.

17. 1965 BMW 2000C/CS

The vintage allure of a classic BMW 2000C shines, showcasing timeless German engineering and design excellence. | Image source: Photo by justine lynn on Pexels

The 1965 BMW 2000C/CS played a pivotal role in shaping BMW’s reputation for producing sporty and luxurious vehicles. Featuring a refined design with a distinctive front grille and elegant curves, the 2000C/CS exuded sophistication and performance.

Under the hood, its responsive engine delivered a spirited driving experience, appealing to those who sought both excitement and comfort. This model helped solidify BMW’s image as a brand that marries luxury with sportiness, paving the way for the company’s future success in the premium automotive market and influencing its design ethos for decades.

18. 1965 Cadillac DeVille

A timeless Cadillac DeVille exudes luxury and class, its sleek lines embodying classic automotive elegance. | Image source: Photo by John Griffiths on Pexels

The 1965 Cadillac DeVille epitomizes American automotive opulence, showcasing the luxury and innovation that defined Cadillac during this era. With its expansive dimensions and distinctive tailfins, the DeVille made a statement of grandeur and elegance on the road.

Inside, passengers were treated to a sumptuous interior equipped with cutting-edge features like power windows and air conditioning, providing unparalleled comfort. The DeVille’s V8 engine ensured a smooth and powerful ride, reinforcing its status as a symbol of prestige and success. This model continues to be celebrated for its embodiment of American luxury and style.

19. 1965 Mini Cooper S

A beautifully preserved classic Mini Cooper S, showcasing its iconic compact design and timeless charm under the sun. | Image source: Photo by Cars Down Under

The 1965 Mini Cooper S is a compact car that left a significant mark with its exceptional performance and iconic design. Despite its small stature, the Cooper S packed a punch with its spirited engine, making it a favorite among driving enthusiasts.

Its nimble handling and impressive agility led to remarkable success in the world of rally racing, including victories at the Monte Carlo Rally. The Mini Cooper S’s blend of charm, efficiency, and competitive spirit has cemented its status as a beloved classic, celebrated for its contributions to both street performance and motorsport.

20. 1965 Peugeot 404

A beautifully restored Peugeot 404 gleams under the sun, showcasing the timeless elegance of classic French automotive design. | Image source: Photo by Rex Gray

The 1965 Peugeot 404 is renowned for its remarkable reliability and understated elegance, making it a popular choice across Europe and other regions. Designed by the celebrated Italian designer Pininfarina, the 404 boasted clean lines and a timeless silhouette that appealed to both urban and rural drivers.

Known for its dependable performance and robust engineering, the 404 was versatile enough to handle various driving conditions, earning a reputation for durability. Its combination of style and practicality made the Peugeot 404 a beloved model, contributing significantly to Peugeot’s success in the global automotive market.

21. 1965 Renault 16

A classic Renault 16 hatchback stands proudly, embodying the spirit of French automotive innovation and style. | Image source: Photo by Georg Sander

The 1965 Renault 16 was a pioneering force in automotive design, recognized as the first successful hatchback. Its innovative design featured a spacious interior and a versatile hatch, setting a new standard for practicality and flexibility in family cars.

The Renault 16 combined the comfort of a sedan with the utility of a station wagon, offering a unique blend that appealed to a wide audience. Its forward-thinking approach to design and functionality earned it numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its legacy as a groundbreaking model that influenced future generations of hatchbacks.

22. 1965 Ford Cortina

A classic Ford Cortina gleams under the sun, embodying the charm of a beloved British family car. | Image source: Photo by sv1ambo

The 1965 Ford Cortina emerged as a highly popular family car, celebrated for its affordability and practicality. Its straightforward design and reliable performance made it a favorite among families seeking a dependable vehicle for everyday use.

Beyond its appeal as a family car, the Cortina also enjoyed success in motorsports, particularly in rally racing. Its lightweight structure and responsive handling contributed to its competitive edge on the race track. The Cortina’s dual success in both the domestic and sporting arenas underscored its versatility, making it a standout model of its era.

23. 1965 Fiat 500

A beautifully preserved classic Fiat 500 sits parked on a cobblestone street, embodying timeless Italian charm. | Image source: Photo by Tunahan KALAYCI on Pexels

The 1965 Fiat 500 is an enduring symbol of Italian automotive history, celebrated for its charming design and cultural significance. Its compact size and efficient engineering made it an ideal choice for urban driving, capturing the spirit of post-war Italy’s economic resurgence.

Affectionately known as the “Cinquecento,” the Fiat 500’s playful aesthetic and practicality endeared it to drivers worldwide. It played a crucial role in making car ownership accessible to a broader audience, embodying a sense of freedom and modernity. The 500’s legacy as a beloved classic continues to resonate, epitomizing the essence of Italian style and innovation.

24. 1965 Austin-Healey 3000

A stunning Austin-Healey 3000 glistens under the sunlight, epitomizing British sports car elegance and timeless charm. | Image source: Photo by Jack Snell

The 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 stands as a quintessential British sports car, known for its robust performance and timeless design. With its powerful inline-six engine, the 3000 offered a thrilling driving experience, making it a favorite among sports car enthusiasts.

Its elegant lines and open-top design captured the essence of classic motoring, while its success in international motorsports highlighted its engineering prowess. The Austin-Healey 3000 remains a celebrated model, valued for its combination of style and speed, embodying the spirit of 1960s British automotive excellence.

25. 1965 Lincoln Continental

A timeless Lincoln Continental gleams under the sun, showcasing its luxurious design and classic elegance. | Image source: Photo by Haydn Dalton on Pexels

The 1965 Lincoln Continental is a hallmark of American luxury and design, distinguished by its iconic suicide doors that offered both style and practicality. This design feature, coupled with its sleek, clean lines, made the Continental an emblem of sophistication and elegance.

Inside, the Continental offered a plush, spacious interior filled with advanced amenities, ensuring a luxurious ride for its occupants. Its blend of innovation and grandeur helped cement its status as a preferred choice among the elite, symbolizing the height of 1960s American automotive opulence and design ingenuity.

26. 1965 Saab 96

The classic Saab 96, a Swedish rally legend, stands proud with its distinctive curves and racing heritage. | Image source: Photo by peterolthof

The 1965 Saab 96 is celebrated for its distinctive design and innovative engineering, hallmarks that set it apart from its contemporaries. Featuring a compact, aerodynamic shape and a sturdy build, the Saab 96 was designed to excel in challenging driving conditions.

Its robust two-stroke engine and excellent handling made it a formidable competitor in rally racing, earning numerous accolades and victories. The Saab 96’s success on the rally circuit enhanced its reputation as a reliable and agile performer, cementing its place in automotive history as a unique and resilient classic.

27. 1965 Studebaker Commander

A beautifully restored Studebaker Commander, showcasing the timeless elegance of classic American automotive design. | Image source: Photo by JOHN LLOYD

The 1965 Studebaker Commander represents a significant chapter in automotive history, marking the final years of Studebaker’s production. Known for its straightforward design and reliable performance, the Commander aimed to provide practicality and value to its drivers.

Despite the challenges faced by the company, the 1965 Commander maintained a loyal following, appreciated for its durability and understated style. As one of the last models produced by Studebaker, the Commander holds a special place among collectors, symbolizing the end of an era for the iconic American automaker.

28. 1965 Maserati Quattroporte

A timeless Maserati Quattroporte exudes elegance and power, capturing the essence of Italian luxury and classic design. | Image source: Photo by Herranderssvensson

The 1965 Maserati Quattroporte masterfully combines luxury and performance, embodying the elegance of Italian design with exhilarating speed. As one of the first sports sedans, it offered a unique blend of opulence and agility, powered by a V8 engine that delivered impressive performance.

Its sleek, sophisticated exterior and sumptuous interior made the Quattroporte a symbol of prestige and refinement. The 1965 model laid the foundation for future generations of high-performance luxury sedans, showcasing Maserati’s commitment to creating vehicles that offer both style and substance for discerning drivers.

29. 1965 Datsun 1500

A beautifully preserved Datsun 1500, showcasing the timeless elegance of classic Japanese automotive design. | Image source: Photo by Georg Sander

The 1965 Datsun 1500 played an integral role in expanding Datsun’s export lineup, offering a practical and affordable vehicle that appealed to a global audience. Known for its reliability and efficient design, the 1500 provided excellent value, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

Its straightforward engineering and economical operation allowed it to compete effectively in international markets, helping to establish Datsun as a respected brand. The 1965 Datsun 1500’s success underscored the company’s commitment to producing vehicles that meet the needs of everyday drivers while maintaining affordability and quality.

30. 1965 Alfa Romeo Spider

A timeless Alfa Romeo Spider gleams under the sun, showcasing the allure of Italian sports car craftsmanship. | Image source: Photo by Georg Sander

The 1965 Alfa Romeo Spider is an enduring symbol of Italian automotive passion, celebrated for its captivating design and spirited performance. Its sleek, flowing lines and open-top design exude a sense of freedom and elegance that has captivated enthusiasts worldwide.

Powered by a lively engine, the Spider delivers an engaging driving experience that reflects Alfa Romeo’s commitment to blending style with performance. This model has become a timeless icon, embodying the essence of Italian motoring with its combination of beauty, agility, and the pure joy of driving, resonating with car lovers across generations.

Wrap-up

As we look back at the 30 cars turning 60 in 2025, we celebrate a diverse collection of automotive milestones that have left an indelible mark on car culture and history. From American muscle and European elegance to Japanese practicality and Italian artistry, these vehicles represent a rich tapestry of innovation and style.

Their legacy continues to resonate, capturing the hearts of collectors and enthusiasts alike. These classics remind us of the enduring appeal of timeless design and engineering excellence. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the world of classic cars, exploring these icons is a journey worth embarking on, connecting us to a vibrant past and inspiring future generations.

