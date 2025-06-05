28 Things Adult Children Can Do For Their Aged Parents, According to Experts

As parents age, their risk of falls and injuries at home increases. Experts recommend that adult children take proactive steps to make their parents’ living spaces safer. Simple modifications—like installing grab bars in bathrooms, removing throw rugs or clutter that could cause tripping, and ensuring hallways and stairways are well-lit—can make a significant difference. Small changes can dramatically reduce the risk of accidents and help seniors maintain their independence longer. Creating a secure environment is the foundation for all other support you’ll offer, setting the stage for your parents’ comfort and safety.