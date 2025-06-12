28 Houseplants You Can Grow from Cuttings

Cultivating houseplants from cuttings is not only cost-effective but also a delightful way to expand your indoor garden. With just a few simple steps, you can propagate lush greenery from existing plants, allowing you to multiply your favorite foliage without the need for purchasing new plants.

This method is especially appealing for those who enjoy witnessing the growth process, as it offers an intimate view into plant development. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a novice, growing plants from cuttings is an easy and rewarding endeavor that brings nature closer to home.