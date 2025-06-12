Home Biology 28 Houseplants You Can Grow from Cuttings
28 Houseplants You Can Grow from Cuttings

By Chu E. - June 12, 2025

Cultivating houseplants from cuttings is not only cost-effective but also a delightful way to expand your indoor garden. With just a few simple steps, you can propagate lush greenery from existing plants, allowing you to multiply your favorite foliage without the need for purchasing new plants.
This method is especially appealing for those who enjoy witnessing the growth process, as it offers an intimate view into plant development. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a novice, growing plants from cuttings is an easy and rewarding endeavor that brings nature closer to home.

1. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

A vibrant Pothos cutting, Epipremnum aureum, showcases its heart-shaped leaves ready to thrive in water. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Pothos, known for its trailing vines and vibrant leaves, is a versatile houseplant ideal for beginners.
It thrives in a variety of lighting conditions, from low-light corners to bright, indirect sunlight, making it adaptable to any room in your home. Propagating Pothos is as simple as cutting a vine below a node, removing the lower leaves, and placing the cutting in a glass of water. Within a few weeks, roots will develop, ready to be planted in soil. This ease of propagation makes Pothos a favorite among plant enthusiasts.

2. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

A vibrant Spider Plant pup, Chlorophytum comosum, unfurls its delicate, green-striped leaves in a sunlit corner. | Image source: Unsplash

Spider plants are cherished for their air-purifying qualities and striking arching leaves.
These plants generously produce offshoots, commonly referred to as ‘pups,’ which make propagation a breeze. To propagate, simply detach the pups once they develop small roots and plant them directly into the soil. This low-maintenance method ensures a continuous supply of new plants without the need for special equipment or techniques. Whether placed in hanging baskets or pots, spider plants add a refreshing touch to any indoor space while promoting a healthier environment.

3. Philodendron

A vibrant Philodendron cutting showcases its lush, green leaves, promising new growth and botanical beauty. | Image source: Photo by Huy Phan on Pexels

Philodendrons are cherished for their lush and vibrant foliage, making them a staple in many homes.
To propagate, simply cut a stem with a few healthy leaves and place it in a jar of water or directly into soil. When choosing water, ensure the nodes are submerged to encourage root growth. With soil, keep it moist to facilitate rooting. Philodendrons adapt well to both methods, rewarding growers with new growth in a matter of weeks. Their versatility and beauty make them a favorite among houseplant aficionados.

4. Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

A vibrant Jade Plant cutting, with its fleshy, oval leaves, showcases the beauty of Crassula ovata. | Image source: Photo by Lachlan Ross on Pexels

The Jade Plant, a resilient succulent, is prized for its thick, fleshy leaves and ease of care.
To propagate, take a leaf or stem cutting and allow it to dry for a few days.
This drying period is crucial as it prevents rot when planted. Once the cut end has calloused, plant it in well-draining soil. Water sparingly, as succulents prefer dry conditions. With patience, the cutting will root and grow, offering a charming addition to any sunny windowsill or indoor garden. Jade plants are perfect for those seeking low-maintenance beauty.

5. Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

A vibrant Sansevieria cutting stands tall in a glass jar, showcasing its striking green and yellow leaves. | Image source: Photo by Max Vakhtbovycn on Pexels

Snake plants, known for their striking upright leaves, are among the hardiest houseplants available.
Propagating these robust plants is straightforward: cut a healthy leaf and place it in water or directly into soil.
When opting for water, ensure that only the cut end is submerged to encourage root development.
If planting directly into soil, use a well-draining mix to prevent rot.
Snake plants thrive with minimal care, making them an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced plant enthusiasts seeking a resilient, stylish addition to their home.

6. ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

A vibrant ZZ Plant cutting, its glossy green leaves elegantly fanned out, promises new growth and vitality. | Image source: Photo by ROCKETMANN TEAM on Pexels

The ZZ Plant is celebrated for its low-maintenance nature and shiny, deep green leaves.
Ideal for busy individuals, it can be propagated effortlessly through division or leaf cuttings.
To propagate by division, simply separate a portion of the plant with its rhizomes and replant it.
For leaf cuttings, place a leaf in water or moist soil, ensuring good contact to stimulate root growth.
The ZZ Plant’s ability to thrive with minimal care makes it a popular choice for those seeking an easy-care plant that adapts well to indoor environments.

7. English Ivy (Hedera helix)

A delicate English Ivy cutting of Hedera helix showcases its vibrant green leaves against a soft background. | Image source: Photo by Gianluca Buonaiuto on Pexels

English Ivy is admired for its fast-growing vines and classic appearance, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any indoor setting.
Propagating this energetic plant is simple: take stem cuttings with a few leaves and place them in water or directly into soil.
Ensure that the nodes are submerged in water or well-covered by soil to encourage root development.
English Ivy thrives with indirect light and regular misting, allowing it to flourish indoors.
Its rapid growth and adaptability make it a favorite for those seeking quick and lush greenery.

8. African Violet (Saintpaulia)

A delicate African Violet cutting showcases its vibrant, velvety leaves, hinting at future blossoming beauty. | Image source: flickr.com

African Violets, known for their charming blooms, are a delightful addition to any indoor garden.
Propagating them is a straightforward process that involves using leaf cuttings.
Simply snip a healthy leaf with a bit of its stem and place it in water or insert it into soil.
Ensure the base of the leaf is anchored to encourage rooting.
With consistent care and a warm environment, new plants will emerge, allowing you to effortlessly expand your collection of these lovely flowering plants. Their ease of propagation makes them a beloved choice for enthusiasts.

9. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)

A freshly cut sprig of Rosmarinus officinalis lies gracefully on a wooden surface, exuding its aromatic charm. | Image source: Photo by Ilo Frey on Pexels

Rosemary, a fragrant herb cherished for its culinary uses and aromatic properties, is easily propagated through stem cuttings.
To begin, snip a 4-6 inch piece from a healthy rosemary plant, remove the lower leaves, and place the cutting in water.
Ensure that the nodes are submerged to stimulate root growth.
Once roots develop, usually within a few weeks, the cutting can be transplanted into soil.
Rosemary thrives in sunny environments, making it a delightful and useful addition to your indoor or outdoor herb garden. Its ease of propagation ensures a constant supply.

10. Begonia

A vibrant begonia cutting showcases its delicate flowers, adding a splash of color to any space. | Image source: Photo by Anna Sokolova on Pexels

Begonias, celebrated for their vibrant flowers and varied foliage, offer a splash of color to any space.
Propagating them is a simple task, achievable through either stem or leaf cuttings.
Select a healthy stem or leaf and place it in water or directly into soil.
When using water, ensure the base is submerged to promote root formation.
In soil, keep the environment moist to facilitate growth.
Begonias thrive with indirect sunlight and provide a continuous display of blooms, making them a popular choice for indoor gardening enthusiasts looking to add a colorful touch.

11. Coleus (Plectranthus scutellarioides)

A vibrant collection of Coleus cuttings, showcasing the stunning patterns and colors of Plectranthus scutellarioides leaves. | Image source: Photo by Katie Wallace on Pexels

Coleus is highly admired for its vibrant and colorful foliage, making it a standout in any plant collection.
Propagation is straightforward: take stem cuttings from a mature plant and place them in water or soil.
Ensure that the cut end of the stem is submerged in water or inserted into soil to encourage root growth.
Coleus thrives in bright, indirect light, allowing its foliage to display its full spectrum of colors.
With its easy propagation method, Coleus is perfect for those looking to quickly add a splash of color to their indoor garden.

12. Mint (Mentha)

A vibrant mint cutting of the Mentha plant showcases its lush green leaves and aromatic freshness. | Image source: Photo by Karen Laårk Boshoff on Pexels

Mint is a refreshing and easy-to-grow herb, beloved by culinary enthusiasts for its aromatic leaves.
To propagate, simply take stem cuttings from a healthy mint plant and place them in a glass of water.
Ensure that the cut ends are submerged to initiate root development.
Once roots form, typically within a week or two, the cuttings can be transferred to soil.
Mint flourishes in a sunny windowsill and provides a constant supply for teas, garnishes, and more. Its rapid growth and versatility make it a staple for any herb garden.

13. Lavender (Lavandula)

A delicate arrangement of freshly cut Lavandula stems showcases the calming beauty of lavender in full bloom. | Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Lavender is cherished for its soothing fragrance and silvery foliage, making it a delightful addition to any indoor garden.
To propagate lavender, take stem cuttings from a mature plant and insert them into well-draining soil.
Ensure the cuttings are kept in a warm environment with plenty of sunlight to encourage root formation.
With proper care, roots will develop, allowing you to enjoy the calming scent and beauty of lavender year-round.
This method provides an aromatic enhancement to your space, perfect for those seeking tranquility and an herbal touch indoors.

14. Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

A fresh basil cutting of Ocimum basilicum rests on a wooden board, its vibrant leaves glistening in the sunlight. | Image source: Photo by Christina & Peter on Pexels

Basil, a beloved culinary herb, is known for its aromatic and flavorful leaves, perfect for enhancing a variety of dishes.
To propagate basil, take stem cuttings from a healthy plant and place them in a container of water.
Ensure the cut ends are submerged to promote root growth.
Once roots appear, which usually takes about a week, transfer the cuttings to soil.
Basil thrives in bright light and regular watering, providing a constant supply of fresh leaves for cooking.
This easy propagation method makes basil a must-have for any kitchen garden.

15. Thyme (Thymus vulgaris)

A fresh cutting of Thymus vulgaris, showcasing vibrant green leaves and delicate woody stems, ready for culinary magic. | Image source: flickr.com

Thyme is a versatile and aromatic herb that enhances the flavor of numerous dishes.
To propagate, take stem cuttings from an established thyme plant and place them in well-draining soil.
Alternatively, you can start them in water until roots develop before transferring to soil.
Ensure the cuttings receive ample sunlight and keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.
With minimal care, thyme will thrive, providing a continuous supply of fresh herbs for your culinary adventures.
Its ease of propagation and fragrant leaves make thyme an essential addition to any herb garden.

16. Peperomia

A freshly cut Peperomia cutting showcases its vibrant, heart-shaped leaves, ready to thrive in new soil. | Image source: flickr.com

Peperomias are beloved for their compact size and attractive, varied foliage, making them perfect for adding diversity to your plant collection.
To propagate, simply use leaf cuttings by cutting a healthy leaf with a small section of its stem.
Place the cutting in water or directly into moist soil, ensuring the leaf base is well-supported.
With proper care and indirect light, roots will develop, and new growth will emerge.
Peperomias are not only visually appealing but also simple to propagate, making them a favorite for plant enthusiasts seeking to expand their indoor garden.

17. Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata)

A vibrant Fiddle Leaf Fig cutting, showcasing its lush, glossy leaves, stands gracefully in a glass jar. | Image source: flickr.com

Fiddle Leaf Figs, with their large, glossy leaves, have become a trendy choice for indoor plant enthusiasts.
To propagate, take a stem cutting from a healthy plant, ensuring it has at least one node.
Place the cutting in a jar of water, making sure the node is submerged to encourage root growth.
Keep the jar in a bright location with indirect sunlight and change the water regularly.
Once roots have formed, the cutting can be transplanted into soil.
This propagation method allows you to expand your collection of these striking plants easily.

18. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

A fresh Ficus elastica cutting stands in a glass jar, showcasing its glossy green leaves. | Image source: plantsarethestrangestpeople.blogspot.com

Rubber plants are favored for their robust nature and glossy, deep green leaves.
Propagating them is straightforward: take a stem cutting from a healthy plant, ensuring it includes a node.
Place the cutting in water or directly into well-draining soil.
If starting in water, ensure the node is submerged and change the water regularly to prevent stagnation.
With time and care, roots will develop, readying the cutting for planting in soil.
Rubber plants are not only easy to propagate but also add a touch of elegance to any indoor space.

19. Monstera (Monstera deliciosa)

A vibrant Monstera deliciosa cutting showcases its lush, iconic leaves against a backdrop of soft, natural light. | Image source: flickr.com

Monstera, known for its iconic, split leaves, is a favorite among plant lovers for adding a tropical vibe to interiors.
Propagation is simple: take a stem cutting with at least one node and place it in water.
Ensure the node is submerged to encourage root growth, and position the cutting in a spot with bright, indirect light.
Change the water regularly to maintain freshness.
Once roots have formed, the cutting can be transferred to soil.
Monstera’s distinctive foliage makes it a stunning addition to any plant collection, perfect for creating visual interest.

20. Haworthia

A vibrant Haworthia cutting showcases its intricate patterns, embodying the unique charm of succulent artistry. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

Haworthias are charming, small succulents known for their rosette-shaped leaves and ease of care.
Propagation can be done through offsets or leaf cuttings, making them an excellent choice for succulent enthusiasts.
To propagate via offsets, gently separate the baby plants from the mother plant and replant them in well-draining soil.
For leaf cuttings, allow the cut ends to dry and callous before placing them on top of the soil.
These succulents thrive in bright, indirect light and add a touch of greenery to any space, making them a delightful addition to your collection.

21. Aloe Vera

A vibrant Aloe Vera plant showcases its lush green leaves, with a freshly cut piece highlighting its thick, juicy interior. | Image source: pixabay.com

Aloe Vera, celebrated for its medicinal properties and soothing gel, is easy to propagate.
You can expand your collection by using offsets, commonly known as pups, which grow at the base of the plant.
Gently remove these offsets and plant them in well-draining soil.
Alternatively, propagate via leaf cuttings by allowing the cut end to dry and callous before planting.
Aloe Vera thrives in bright, indirect sunlight and requires minimal watering, making it a low-maintenance addition to your home.
Its health benefits and ease of care make it a popular choice.

22. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

A vibrant Chinese Evergreen cutting showcases its lush, variegated leaves, highlighting the beauty of Aglaonema. | Image source: Photo by Marina Leonova on Pexels

Chinese Evergreen is admired for its decorative foliage and ability to thrive in low-light conditions.
Propagation is straightforward: take stem cuttings and place them in water or soil.
Ensure that each cutting includes a node, which is necessary for root development.
Position the cuttings in a warm, shaded area, and within a few weeks, new roots will emerge.
This plant’s resilience and attractive leaves make it an appealing choice for indoor gardeners seeking a low-maintenance yet visually pleasing addition to their collection.

23. Succulents

A vibrant collection of succulent cuttings showcases their unique shapes and shades, ready for planting. | Image source: pexels.com

Succulents are popular for their diverse shapes and vibrant colors, making them a versatile choice for any plant enthusiast.
They can be easily propagated from leaf or stem cuttings.
To propagate, gently remove a healthy leaf or take a stem cutting and allow it to dry and callous over a few days.
Once ready, place the cuttings on well-draining soil, and mist lightly until roots develop.
Succulents thrive in bright, indirect light and minimal watering, making them ideal for those looking to expand their collection with minimal fuss and effort.

24. Echeveria

A vibrant Echeveria succulent cutting showcases its rosette shape, with fleshy leaves in soft pastel hues. | Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Echeverias are stunning rosette-forming succulents that add a sculptural element to any collection.
Propagation through leaf cuttings is a simple and effective method.
Carefully twist off a healthy leaf from the base of the plant, ensuring it’s intact, and allow it to dry and callous over a few days.
Place the leaf on well-draining soil and mist occasionally until roots and new rosettes form.
Echeverias thrive in bright, indirect light, and their wide range of colors and forms make them a favorite among succulent enthusiasts seeking to diversify their indoor garden.

25. Golden Pothos (Devil’s Ivy)

A vibrant Golden Pothos cutting, with heart-shaped leaves, thrives in a clear glass jar of water. | Image source: flickr.com

Golden Pothos, often referred to as Devil’s Ivy, is cherished for its vibrant, trailing vines and forgiving nature.
Propagation is a breeze: simply take a stem cutting with several leaves and at least one node.
Place the cutting in water, ensuring the node is submerged, and position it in a spot with indirect sunlight.
Roots will typically develop within a few weeks, at which point the cutting can be transferred to soil.
This easy propagation method makes Golden Pothos a favorite for those looking to add lush greenery to their indoor spaces.

26. Hoya

A vibrant Hoya cutting showcases its delicate, star-shaped flowers, adding a touch of nature’s artistry. | Image source: wikimedia.org

Hoyas, with their waxy leaves and charming clusters of star-shaped flowers, are a captivating addition to any plant collection.
Propagation is done through stem cuttings: select a healthy cutting with at least one node and a few leaves.
Place the cutting in water or directly into a well-draining soil mix, ensuring the node is covered to promote root growth.
Hoyas thrive in bright, indirect light and appreciate a bit of humidity.
Their unique appearance and fragrant blooms make them a delightful choice for plant enthusiasts seeking something extraordinary.

27. Geranium

A vibrant cluster of pink and red geranium flowers thrives, with fresh cuttings ready for new growth. | Image source: pixabay.com

Geraniums are beloved flowering plants known for their vibrant blooms and aromatic leaves.
They can be easily propagated through stem cuttings, offering a simple way to expand your floral display.
Take a cutting from a healthy plant, ensuring it’s around 4-6 inches long, and remove the lower leaves.
Place the cutting in water or directly into soil, making sure the base is submerged or well-planted.
With proper care and adequate sunlight, roots will form, and new growth will soon follow.
Geraniums bring a splash of color and fragrance to any garden.

28. Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina)

A fresh Tradescantia zebrina cutting showcases its vibrant purple and green leaves, ready to thrive in new soil. | Image source: flickr.com

The Wandering Jew is celebrated for its fast growth and striking, colorful foliage.
Propagating this plant is remarkably easy: take stem cuttings and place them in water or directly into soil.
Ensure that each cutting has at least one node, which should be submerged in water or buried in soil to encourage root development.
With its preference for bright, indirect light and regular watering, the Wandering Jew quickly establishes itself, displaying vivid purple and silver leaves.
Its rapid propagation and stunning appearance make it a popular choice for both novice and experienced gardeners.

Conclusion

A cozy indoor garden showcases neatly arranged houseplant cuttings in glass jars, thriving in natural light. | Image source: Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

Propagating houseplants from cuttings is a rewarding and cost-effective way to expand your indoor garden.
From aromatic herbs like mint and rosemary to vibrant foliage plants like Pothos and Wandering Jew, the possibilities are as diverse as they are delightful.
This method not only allows you to save money but also provides the joy of nurturing new life from existing plants.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced gardener, trying your hand at propagation can be a fun and educational experience.
Start today and watch your indoor oasis flourish!

