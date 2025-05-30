25 Pollinator-Friendly Plants to Support Local Ecosystems in Your Backyard

In today’s rapidly changing world, supporting local ecosystems has become more crucial than ever. Pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and birds, play an essential role in the health of these ecosystems by facilitating the reproduction of plants. However, their populations are declining due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change. By incorporating pollinator-friendly plants into your backyard, you can create a sanctuary that not only beautifies your environment but also supports these vital creatures. This article will guide you through 25 plant species that can transform your garden into a vibrant ecosystem, teeming with life and buzzing with activity.