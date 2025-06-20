25 ‘Eco-Friendly’ Products That Are Actually Environmental Disasters

In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability, eco-friendly products often promise guilt-free consumption and a lighter environmental footprint. But not everything labeled “green” is as harmless as it seems. Hidden beneath glossy marketing lies a complex reality: many so-called sustainable products actually cause more harm than good. From resource depletion to pollution, these items can worsen the very problems they claim to solve. It’s crucial to scrutinize greenwashed goods and understand the full lifecycle impacts before making purchasing decisions. Let’s reveal 25 surprising examples where “eco-friendly” goes disastrously wrong.