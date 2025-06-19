Home Biology 24 Houseplants That Actually Clean Your Air (Most Don’t Do Anything)
24 Houseplants That Actually Clean Your Air (Most Don’t Do Anything)

By Chu E. - June 19, 2025

Many people believe that simply adding a few houseplants to their space will magically purify the air.
However, recent research shows that most houseplants don’t significantly improve air quality in real-life settings. Still, a select group of plants can genuinely help reduce certain toxins indoors. Understanding which varieties actually make a measurable difference is key. In this article, we’ll cut through the myths and spotlight 24 houseplants that are proven to help clean your air—so you can breathe easier and make informed choices for your home.

1. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

A vibrant spider plant sits on a windowsill, brightening the room while naturally purifying the indoor air. | Photo by Thể Phạm on Pexels

The spider plant stands out for both its beauty and its impressive air-cleaning abilities. This resilient houseplant is especially effective at filtering out formaldehyde and xylene, two common indoor pollutants. Its graceful, arching leaves add a vibrant touch to any room, making it an ideal choice for beginners and busy individuals alike. According to the NASA Clean Air Study, spider plants are among the best at purifying indoor air, earning their spot in homes and offices everywhere.

2. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum spp.)

A graceful peace lily with a pristine white bloom stands tall, bringing beauty and clean air to the room. | Photo by Min An on Pexels

The peace lily is renowned for its graceful appearance, but its real superpower lies in eliminating indoor toxins.
This plant is particularly adept at removing ammonia, benzene, and formaldehyde from the air, helping create a healthier home or office.
It’s also remarkably adaptable, thriving even in low-light conditions.
Multiple studies have recognized the peace lily’s air-cleansing abilities, making it a practical and attractive choice for improving indoor air quality.
Learn more about its benefits at Healthline.

3. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

A vibrant snake plant sits by a sunlit window, bringing fresh air and natural beauty to a cozy bedroom. | Photo by Fabian Stroobants on Pexels

The snake plant, often called mother-in-law’s tongue, is celebrated for its striking, upright foliage and near-indestructible nature.
What sets this plant apart is its ability to convert CO2 into oxygen at night, making it perfect for bedrooms where fresh air is especially important.
Scientific studies have shown that snake plants can filter out toxins like formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, and nitrogen oxides.
Its combination of hardiness and air-purifying powers makes it a smart addition to any indoor space. See more at The Spruce.

4. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

A vibrant Boston fern adds a lush, refreshing touch of greenery to a bright and airy bathroom space. | Photo by Elias Tigiser on Pexels

The Boston fern is admired for its lush, feathery fronds and natural elegance.
More than just ornamental, this fern is surprisingly efficient at removing formaldehyde and xylene from indoor environments.
Boston ferns flourish in high humidity and indirect light, making them a superb choice for bathrooms or kitchens.
Their air-purifying abilities are well documented, with both NASA and other agencies confirming their effectiveness in reducing common household toxins.

5. Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)

A lush bamboo palm stands tall in a bright room, bringing vibrant tropical greenery to the indoor space. | Image Source: ipmimages.org

The bamboo palm is a standout for anyone seeking both style and substance in their indoor greenery.
With its elegant, arching fronds, it brings a tropical flair to larger rooms.
This palm is especially effective at filtering harmful pollutants like benzene and trichloroethylene from the air.
NASA’s research affirms the bamboo palm’s impressive air-cleaning capabilities, making it an ideal choice for homes or offices needing a boost in both aesthetics and air quality. See the NASA Clean Air Study.

6. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

A vibrant rubber plant (Ficus elastica) adds a fresh touch to indoor air with its glossy, deep-green leaves. | Photo by Scott Webb on Pexels

The rubber plant stands out for its thick, glossy leaves that add a bold touch to any indoor space.
Beyond its good looks, this plant is effective at removing formaldehyde and other toxins from the air.
Its robust nature means it thrives with minimal care, making it perfect for busy households and offices.
If you’re looking for a low-maintenance plant that delivers on both style and air purification, the rubber plant is an excellent choice. More tips at Gardening Know How.

7. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

A vibrant aloe vera succulent sits in a stylish pot, doubling as a natural air purifier for your space. | Photo by Cintia Siqueira on Pexels

A household staple for soothing burns, aloe vera is also an effective air purifier.
It targets harmful substances like formaldehyde and benzene, making your indoor environment healthier.
Aloe vera thrives in bright, sunny spots and is easy to grow and propagate, even for beginners.
Its unique combination of healing benefits and air-cleansing power makes aloe an excellent addition to any home. Discover more at Healthline.

8. Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

A lush areca palm, also known as butterfly palm, brings vibrant greenery and tropical charm to any indoor space. | Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels

The areca palm, also known as the butterfly palm, stands out for its exceptional air purification capabilities.
This vibrant plant excels at filtering out toluene and xylene, making indoor air noticeably fresher.
Its feathery, arching fronds bring energy and a tropical feel to any space.
Consistently ranked by NASA as one of the top air-cleaning houseplants, the areca palm is a stylish and practical choice for improving home or office air quality.

9. English Ivy (Hedera helix)

Lush English ivy trails gracefully over the edge of a planter, its vibrant leaves helping to purify the air. | Photo by flickr.com

The English ivy is a classic trailing plant celebrated for its ability to filter out airborne mold, benzene, and formaldehyde.
Its adaptability to various lighting conditions makes it suitable for nearly any room, though it truly thrives in bathrooms and kitchens where humidity is higher.
Research, including findings from WebMD, confirms its effectiveness in improving indoor air quality and reducing allergens.
English ivy’s cascading vines are both functional and visually appealing, making it a smart pick for clean, healthy air.

10. Gerbera Daisy (Gerbera jamesonii)

A vibrant collection of colorful gerbera daisies brings a cheerful touch and a natural oxygen boost to any space. | Photo by flickr.com

The gerbera daisy isn’t just admired for its vibrant, cheerful flowers—it’s also a powerful air purifier.
This plant efficiently removes trichloroethylene and benzene from the air, helping to create a healthier indoor environment.
Additionally, gerbera daisies produce a significant amount of oxygen, making them both beautiful and beneficial.
According to the NASA Clean Air Study, they are an excellent choice for anyone looking to combine aesthetics with air quality improvement.

11. Lady Palm (Rhapis excelsa)

A lush lady palm displays its graceful, fan-shaped leaves, bringing vibrant greenery and elegance to an indoor space. | Image Source: Openverse

The lady palm brings elegance to interiors with its fan-shaped, glossy green leaves.
This slow-growing but highly durable plant excels at filtering out ammonia, formaldehyde, and xylene, making it ideal for improving indoor air quality.
Its tolerance for low-light conditions means it fits well in shaded corners or offices.
Research and sources like The Old Farmer’s Almanac consistently rank the lady palm among the best palms for effective air purification indoors.

12. Flamingo Lily (Anthurium andraeanum)

A striking red flamingo lily, or anthurium, stands out with its glossy, heart-shaped bloom and vibrant green leaves. | Photo by flickr.com on Pexels

The flamingo lily is instantly recognizable for its glossy, red, heart-shaped flowers that brighten any space.
Beyond its stunning looks, it’s highly effective at removing ammonia, formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene from indoor air.
This plant thrives in humid environments, making it perfect for bathrooms or kitchens.
NASA’s Clean Air Study highlights the flamingo lily as a vibrant and functional air purifier.

13. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema modestum)

A lush Chinese evergreen showcases its striking variegated leaves, adding beauty and natural air purification to any space. | Image Source: wikimedia.org

The Chinese evergreen is prized for its adaptability and ability to thrive in low-light spaces, making it a great fit for offices and shaded rooms.
It’s not just decorative—this plant is effective at removing a range of toxins, including benzene and formaldehyde, contributing to cleaner indoor air.
Its striking, variegated foliage brings a splash of color and pattern to any environment.
For more care tips, visit The Spruce.

14. Broad Lady Palm (Rhapis excelsa)

A striking broad lady palm shows off its lush, dark green leaves, making a bold statement in any space. | Photo by forestryimages.org

A close relative of the lady palm, the broad lady palm stands out for its robust, wide, dark green leaves that command attention in any room.
This plant is especially effective at filtering ammonia from the air, making it a smart choice for spaces where chemical cleaners are frequently used.
The broad lady palm’s elegant foliage offers both aesthetic appeal and proven purification power, as highlighted by the NASA Clean Air Study.

15. Weeping Fig (Ficus benjamina)

A lush weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) stands tall indoors, its glossy green leaves cascading gracefully from slender branches. | Photo by plants.swtexture.com

The weeping fig is a timeless favorite for adding height and greenery to spacious indoor areas.
This elegant tree is particularly effective at removing formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air, helping to create a healthier living or working environment.
It thrives in bright, indirect light and can reach impressive heights with proper care.
To learn more about its care and benefits, visit Gardening Know How.

16. Kimberly Queen Fern (Nephrolepis obliterata)

A vibrant Kimberly Queen fern showcases its upright, lush fronds, bringing a breath of clean air indoors. | Photo by flickr.com

The Kimberly Queen fern is a sturdy, upright fern that excels in bright, indirect light.
It’s particularly effective at removing formaldehyde and other airborne toxins, making it a healthy choice for any room.
With its neat, upright fronds, it offers a tidier appearance than the classic Boston fern and requires relatively low maintenance.
For more care tips, check out The Sill.

17. Dwarf Date Palm (Phoenix roebelenii)

A lush dwarf date palm with feathery fronds sits in a ceramic pot, adding tropical charm to an indoor space. | Photo by flickr.com

The dwarf date palm is a charming, slow-growing palm that excels in filtering out formaldehyde and xylene from indoor air.
Its compact stature makes it ideal for apartments, small offices, or cozy living spaces, without sacrificing its impressive air-cleaning abilities.
This palm brings a touch of the tropics while also contributing to a healthier environment.
According to the NASA Clean Air Study, the dwarf date palm holds its own among the best purifying houseplants.

18. Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Vibrant golden pothos vines, also known as devil’s ivy, cascade gracefully from a hanging planter, adding lush greenery. | Photo by flickr.com

The golden pothos, or devil’s ivy, is celebrated for its incredible resilience and air-purifying capabilities.
This popular plant is highly effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene from indoor spaces.
Its attractive, trailing vines are perfect for hanging baskets or high shelves, adding greenery in style.
Golden pothos requires minimal care and thrives in a variety of conditions, making it a favorite for beginners and experts alike. Learn more at Healthline.

19. Heartleaf Philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum)

A lush heartleaf philodendron cascades gracefully from its hanging planter, bringing natural beauty and fresh, purified air indoors. | Photo by plantsarethestrangestpeople.blogspot.com

The heartleaf philodendron is adored for its charming, heart-shaped leaves and easy-going nature.
This attractive vine is especially adept at filtering formaldehyde from the air, making your indoor environment healthier.
It tolerates low light well, which makes it a fantastic choice for offices or apartments with minimal sunlight.
Its trailing habit looks beautiful in hanging planters or cascading off shelves. More care info at Gardening Know How.

20. Dracaena (Dracaena marginata and others)

A vibrant dracaena dragon tree stands tall indoors, its striking green leaves helping to naturally purify the air. | Photo by flickr.com

Dracaenas, such as the well-known dragon tree, are valued for their dramatic, upright growth and sword-like leaves.
These striking houseplants are also effective at filtering out a variety of indoor pollutants, including formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, and xylene.
Their bold foliage makes them a stylish and functional addition to any modern interior.
For growing tips and more details, visit The Spruce.

21. Warneckii Dracaena (Dracaena deremensis ‘Warneckii’)

A tall, variegated warneckii dracaena stands gracefully indoors, its striped green and white leaves adding vibrant life to the space. | Photo by plantsarethestrangestpeople.blogspot.com

The Warneckii dracaena is a standout for both its air-cleaning power and visual appeal.
This variety is especially effective at removing benzene and trichloroethylene, common indoor pollutants.
Its tall, upright growth and attractive variegated leaves make it a striking addition to any home or office.
The NASA Clean Air Study highlights Warneckii dracaena as a top performer for cleaner, healthier indoor air.

22. Corn Plant (Dracaena fragrans)

A lush corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) showcases its vibrant, broad leaves in a burst of rich green hues. | Photo by Michael Fischer on Pexels

The corn plant is beloved for its low-maintenance care and reliable air-purifying abilities.
This popular dracaena variety is particularly effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from your indoor environment.
With its broad, arching leaves and thick, woody stems, the corn plant brings a touch of classic greenery to any space.
For more tips on care and placement, visit The Spruce.

23. Janet Craig Dracaena (Dracaena deremensis ‘Janet Craig’)

A lush Janet Craig Dracaena shows off its glossy, dark green leaves, renowned for naturally purifying indoor air. | Photo by flickr.com

The Janet Craig dracaena is a favorite for spaces with limited sunlight, thriving even in low-light corners.
This plant excels at filtering out trichloroethylene and formaldehyde, making it a practical choice for improving indoor air.
Its glossy, dark green leaves add a touch of elegance to any setting while working quietly to keep your environment healthier.
For more about its care, visit The Spruce.

24. Moth Orchid (Phalaenopsis spp.)

Delicate phalaenopsis moth orchids showcase their elegant, cascading blooms in soft shades of white and pink. | Photo by Slava on Pexels

The moth orchid may not top the charts for air purification, but it does help reduce indoor xylene and toluene levels.
Its graceful, long-lasting blooms add elegance and beauty to any room, making it a favorite decorative plant.
Notably, moth orchids also release oxygen at night, gently improving air quality while you sleep.
Discover more about their care at Gardening Know How.

Conclusion

Lush air-cleaning plants brighten a cozy living room, bringing vibrant greenery and fresh, healthy energy into the home. | Photo by enago.com

While the myth persists that all houseplants purify air, only select varieties truly make a measurable difference.
Choosing the right air-cleansing plants, as supported by current research, can help create a healthier home or office environment.
Remember, healthy plants require proper care to maximize their benefits—so invest in their well-being for optimal results.
Explore further reading, consult reputable sources, and select your next houseplant with intention for cleaner, fresher indoor air.

