24 Houseplants That Actually Clean Your Air (Most Don’t Do Anything)

Many people believe that simply adding a few houseplants to their space will magically purify the air.

However, recent research shows that most houseplants don’t significantly improve air quality in real-life settings. Still, a select group of plants can genuinely help reduce certain toxins indoors. Understanding which varieties actually make a measurable difference is key. In this article, we’ll cut through the myths and spotlight 24 houseplants that are proven to help clean your air—so you can breathe easier and make informed choices for your home.