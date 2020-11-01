23 Tips for Living More Sustainably in College

While the current crisis has thrown off the college living in many ways, there are still various emotions and questions about heading off to college, especially for incoming first-year students. You might have a list of items that the school sends you with ideas of what to bring. Of course, there are the visible items such as towels, toiletries, clothing, and school supplies. However, this doesn’t mean that you don’t wonder what you can do to live a bit more green.

Living sustainably is not something you simply decide to do for a while or part of your day. It’s a lifestyle. It helps you reduce your carbon footprint so you can do everything to leave earth in better condition for future generations. It is no surprise that many college students feel that living this way is a daunting task and, therefore, they cease trying. It can become more complicated, especially living in the dorms. But this doesn’t mean that you should give up. This article will give you the best chance of living sustainably in college, whether you’re by yourself or sharing a house with other people.

Walk as Much as You Can

Walking is not only good for your health, but it’s also useful for sustainable living. While you might think that most college students walk from one class to another, it’s always possible that you can take a bus or drive because you feel you will get to your next class faster – especially if you go to a more massive campus.

However, using a vehicle isn’t good for the environment. It’s better than if you can’t get to your class on time by walking, you should use a bicycle, skateboard, or rollerblades. It will help you live more sustainably and keep you healthy and save on your dollar bills.