How Blue Light From Screens Affects Aging Eyes Differently Than Young Ones

Screens have become a constant presence in daily life, from smartphones and tablets to computers and televisions. With this shift, blue light—emitted by these digital devices—has taken on new significance. While often associated with energy and alertness, blue light exposure has also raised questions about its impact on eye health. Emerging research suggests that the effects of blue light aren’t the same for everyone. Different age groups may experience unique responses, setting the stage for a closer look at how screen time can influence eyes as they change over time.