22 Cat Breeds Prone to Anxiety: Understanding Feline Mental Health Challenges

Just like humans, cats can experience anxiety—but their signs are often subtle and misunderstood. Anxiety can greatly affect a cat’s overall well-being, leading to behaviors that disrupt both pet and owner lives. Certain cat breeds are more genetically predisposed to these mental health challenges, making awareness essential for early intervention. By understanding which cat breeds are more vulnerable to anxiety, pet owners can better meet their unique needs, offer comfort, and foster a happier home. Early recognition of anxiety symptoms can make all the difference in a cat’s lifelong health and happiness.