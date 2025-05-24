Home Lifestyle 21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
Lifestyle

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts

By Chu E. - May 23, 2025

Friendship is a cornerstone of a fulfilling life, providing support, laughter, and a sense of belonging. Experts emphasize that nurturing these bonds is essential for emotional well-being. As we navigate our busy lives, it’s crucial to invest time and effort into building stronger connections with those we care about. But how do we do this? By adopting certain practices, we can enhance the quality of our friendships and ensure they stand the test of time.
In this article, we explore insights from experts to guide you in becoming a better friend. Ready to strengthen your friendships? Let’s dive in.

NEXT >>

1. Communicate Openly

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
Two friends engaged in a lively conversation, leaning in with smiles, showcasing the power of connection. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Open communication is the lifeblood of any strong friendship. According to experts, discussing feelings honestly helps prevent misunderstandings and builds trust. For instance, if a friend unknowingly upsets you, sharing your feelings can lead to resolution and a deeper connection. Being transparent about your emotions also creates a safe space for your friend to do the same.
Practicing active listening and expressing thoughts clearly can transform surface-level interactions into meaningful conversations.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Be Reliable

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A pair of hands clasp firmly in a handshake, symbolizing unwavering trust and consistent reliability. | Image source: Photo by Luis Quintero on Pexels

Reliability is a cornerstone of lasting friendships. Just as punctuality in meeting commitments reflects respect for someone’s time, being consistently dependable shows respect for their emotions. Trustworthiness is cultivated when friends know they can count on you, whether it’s keeping secrets or being present in times of need.
Experts suggest that demonstrating reliability not only reinforces trust but also fosters a sense of security and stability within the friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Practice Active Listening

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A group of attentive students sits in a classroom, their expressions reflecting deep focus and engagement. | Image source: Photo by Christina Morillo on Pexels

Active listening involves more than just hearing words—it requires engagement and understanding. Experts highlight techniques like maintaining eye contact, nodding, and reflecting back what you hear to show genuine interest. This approach not only validates your friend’s feelings but also deepens your connection.
By focusing on their words without interrupting, you create a supportive environment, making them feel valued and heard, which is essential for nurturing strong friendships.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Show Empathy

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A warm embrace between two friends, their eyes closed, radiating empathy, understanding, and deep compassion. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another, a critical skill in strengthening friendships. Psychological studies suggest that empathetic friends are better at providing support during difficult times. For example, by acknowledging a friend’s struggles and offering comfort, you demonstrate genuine care and understanding.
Experts advise that putting yourself in your friend’s shoes helps bridge emotional gaps, fostering a deeper and more compassionate connection.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Respect Boundaries

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A serene park scene captures two friends chatting, maintaining a respectful distance that honors personal space. | Image source: Photo by Mental Health America (MHA)

Respecting personal boundaries is fundamental to maintaining healthy friendships. Experts stress that understanding and honoring your friend’s limits—such as their need for personal space or time—prevents feelings of discomfort and fosters mutual respect. When friends communicate their boundaries, it’s crucial to listen and adapt accordingly.
This respect not only strengthens trust but also ensures that each person feels safe and valued within the relationship, promoting a balanced and respectful dynamic.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Be Supportive

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A warm embrace between a mentor and a young student, symbolizing unwavering support and heartfelt encouragement. | Image source: Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels

Support is crucial when friends face challenges, and experts advise being present and offering a listening ear. Simple gestures like checking in with a text or offering to help with tasks can make a significant difference.
Providing encouragement and affirming their feelings are also effective ways to show you care. By being a reliable pillar during tough times, you reinforce the bond and demonstrate the strength of your friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Share Laughter

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A group of friends gathered in a cozy living room, bursting into laughter over a shared joke. | Image source: Photo by Diva Plavalaguna

Laughter is a powerful tool for strengthening friendships. It not only enhances bonds but also offers psychological benefits like reducing stress and boosting mood. Sharing humor creates positive associations and deepens connections, making interactions more enjoyable.
Experts highlight that laughter can act as a social glue, bringing people closer and providing relief during tough times. So, sharing jokes or watching a funny movie together can significantly enrich your friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Spend Quality Time Together

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A family enjoys quality time together, engaging in fun outdoor activities under a clear blue sky. | Image source: Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Spending quality time with friends is essential for nurturing social bonds. Experts suggest engaging in activities that both enjoy, such as hiking, cooking together, or simply having deep conversations over coffee. These moments create shared experiences that strengthen connections.
Prioritizing time for friends, even amidst busy schedules, reinforces their importance in your life, enhancing mutual appreciation and understanding. Such dedicated time fosters enduring friendships and memorable moments.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Be Honest

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A handshake between two individuals exudes a powerful sense of honesty, truth, and trustworthiness in their bond. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio

Honesty is a critical component of any lasting friendship. Experts emphasize that speaking the truth, even when it’s difficult, builds trust and respect. For instance, constructively addressing a friend’s worrisome behavior can prevent misunderstandings and foster growth.
While honesty requires courage, it ensures transparency and authenticity in the relationship. By expressing genuine thoughts and feelings, friends can navigate challenges together, ultimately strengthening their bond.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Celebrate Success

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A jubilant group of colleagues clink glasses amidst colorful confetti, celebrating their recent achievements with joyous smiles. | Image source: Photo by RUN 4 FFWPU on Pexels

Celebrating a friend’s achievements is vital for fostering positivity and reinforcing your support. Experts note that sharing in their joy, whether it’s a new job or personal milestone, strengthens your bond and boosts their confidence.
Organizing a small gathering or sending a congratulatory message can show them you genuinely care about their success. This practice not only uplifts your friend but also cultivates a positive and encouraging friendship environment.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Be Forgiving

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
Two friends embrace under a golden sunset, symbolizing forgiveness and the start of their healing journey. | Image source: Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels

Forgiveness is essential in friendships, allowing relationships to heal and grow after conflicts. Experts suggest that letting go of grudges and acknowledging mistakes can ease tensions.
Strategies like open dialogue and empathy can facilitate understanding and reconciliation. Practicing forgiveness not only resolves issues but also strengthens the friendship by demonstrating commitment. By moving past conflicts with grace, you create a resilient bond that can withstand future challenges.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Be Non-Judgmental

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A diverse group of friends sit together in a cozy café, embodying acceptance and open-mindedness through their warm smiles. | Image source: Photo by Kindel Media

Accepting friends without judgment is crucial for a trusting and open relationship. Psychological research indicates that non-judgmental attitudes foster a safe space where friends feel free to express themselves.
By embracing differences and resisting the urge to criticize, you show that your support is unconditional. This acceptance not only enhances mutual respect but also strengthens the emotional bond, encouraging friends to share their true selves without fear.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Offer Constructive Feedback

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A diverse group of colleagues engaged in lively discussion, exchanging constructive feedback for mutual improvement. | Image source: Photo by Van Tay Media on Pexels

Providing constructive feedback is an art that can benefit friendships when done thoughtfully. Experts suggest using “I” statements to express your perspective without sounding accusatory. For example, saying, “I feel concerned when…” helps convey your thoughts empathetically.
Balancing honesty with kindness ensures the feedback is received positively. By focusing on specific behaviors and offering solutions, you help your friend grow while maintaining a supportive and respectful relationship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Be a Good Listener

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A young man leans in with attentive eyes, listening intently to his friend’s heartfelt story. | Image source: Photo by Timur Weber on Pexels

Being a good listener is invaluable in forging deep friendships. Experts emphasize that truly listening involves paying attention to not just words, but also emotions and non-verbal cues.
By showing genuine interest and withholding judgment, you create an environment where your friend feels understood and valued. Such attentive listening fosters trust and intimacy, encouraging open communication and strengthening the mutual bond in the friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Keep Their Secrets

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
In a dimly lit room, two friends exchange secretive whispers, their eyes reflecting trust and unspoken confidence. | Image source: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Confidentiality is a cornerstone of trust in friendships. When friends share their secrets, they entrust you with their vulnerability. Experts highlight that keeping these confidences demonstrates respect and reliability.
By honoring their privacy, you reinforce the trust they place in you, strengthening the relationship. Maintaining confidentiality assures your friend that their personal matters are safe with you, nurturing a deeper, more secure bond.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Show Gratitude

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A group of friends gathered around a rustic dining table, sharing stories and laughter in heartfelt gratitude. | Image source: Photo by Cedric Fauntleroy on Pexels

Expressing gratitude towards friends can significantly enhance mutual appreciation and strengthen your bond. Simple gestures like a heartfelt thank-you note or verbal acknowledgment of their support go a long way.
Experts suggest regularly expressing appreciation for the little things they do, reinforcing a positive atmosphere in the friendship. By showing gratitude, you not only uplift your friend’s spirits but also deepen the sense of connection and respect between you.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Be There in Tough Times

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A warm embrace between two friends in a sunlit park, radiating support and genuine compassion. | Image source: Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

Supporting friends during difficult situations is crucial for demonstrating genuine care and commitment. Experts advise being present and offering a listening ear without judgment.
Simple acts like checking in regularly or offering practical assistance can significantly impact your friend’s well-being. By standing by them through challenges, you reinforce the trust and reliability in your friendship, creating a solid foundation that encourages resilience and deeper emotional bonds.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. Accept Their Flaws

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A serene face reflects inner peace, celebrating acceptance with a gentle smile amidst visible scars and imperfections. | Image source: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

Accepting friends’ imperfections is vital for fostering genuine and lasting relationships. Experts emphasize that embracing flaws without criticism nurtures an environment of unconditional support.
By focusing on the positive aspects and recognizing that everyone has shortcomings, you promote a healthier, more accepting friendship. This acceptance not only strengthens trust but also encourages authenticity, allowing both friends to be their true selves without fear of judgment.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

19. Encourage Their Growth

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A small plant emerges from the soil, symbolizing growth and offering a powerful message of motivation and encouragement. | Image source: Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Pexels

Encouraging friends to pursue personal growth is a meaningful way to support their journey. Experts suggest offering positive reinforcement and celebrating their progress, no matter how small.
Engage in discussions about their aspirations and offer resources or opportunities that align with their goals. By motivating them to develop their skills and passions, you demonstrate your belief in their potential, reinforcing a supportive and empowering friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

20. Be a Cheerleader

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
A spirited cheerleader lifts her pom-poms high, igniting the crowd with infectious support and motivation. | Image source: Photo by Dmitrii Eremin on Pexels

Being a supportive friend means actively cheering for their successes and motivating them through challenges. Experts highlight that offering encouragement boosts confidence and morale.
Celebrate achievements, no matter the size, and remind them of their strengths during tough times. By consistently being their cheerleader, you create a positive and uplifting dynamic that encourages resilience and mutual support, reinforcing the strength of your friendship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

21. Stay Connected

21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts
Two friends sit at a cozy café, deeply engaged in conversation, highlighting their genuine connection and laughter. | Image source: Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

Maintaining strong connections amidst busy schedules requires intentional effort. Experts recommend setting regular catch-ups, whether through calls or virtual hangouts, to keep the friendship alive.
Sending thoughtful messages or sharing interesting articles can also bridge the distance. By prioritizing these interactions, you demonstrate your commitment to the friendship, ensuring that even when time is scarce, your bond remains strong and meaningful.

Final Thoughts on Friendship

In fostering meaningful friendships, it’s vital to communicate openly, be reliable, and practice empathy. By respecting boundaries and offering unwavering support, you strengthen the bonds that matter most.
Celebrate successes, accept flaws, and always strive to stay connected. These practices ensure that friendships are not only maintained but thrive.
Remember, being a better friend enriches both your life and the lives of those around you. Take action today to nurture your friendships, as these relationships are integral to a fulfilling and joyful life.

<< Previous

Advertisement