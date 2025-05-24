21 Ways to Be a Better Friend, According to Experts

Friendship is a cornerstone of a fulfilling life, providing support, laughter, and a sense of belonging. Experts emphasize that nurturing these bonds is essential for emotional well-being. As we navigate our busy lives, it’s crucial to invest time and effort into building stronger connections with those we care about. But how do we do this? By adopting certain practices, we can enhance the quality of our friendships and ensure they stand the test of time.

In this article, we explore insights from experts to guide you in becoming a better friend. Ready to strengthen your friendships? Let’s dive in.