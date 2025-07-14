Home Biology 20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
Biology

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life

By Joe Burgett - July 14, 2025

The question of how life began has captivated humanity for centuries. Traditional beliefs often attribute the origin of all living things to a divine creator. However, advances in science have provided new perspectives that challenge these long-held views.

From evolutionary biology to astrophysics, evidence continues to reshape our understanding of life’s beginnings. This article explores twenty compelling reasons why the scientific community increasingly believes that life arose through natural processes, not supernatural intervention. Let’s examine the facts that have changed the way we view our own origins.

NEXT >>

1. The Big Bang Theory

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by stein egil liland on Pexels]

The Big Bang Theory offers a scientific explanation for the universe’s birth, describing an immense expansion from a singularity nearly 14 billion years ago. This theory, supported by cosmic background radiation and the observation that galaxies are moving apart, does not require a supernatural force. Instead, it suggests that natural laws and physical processes set the stage for everything, including the eventual emergence of life, without the need for divine intervention.

In fact, the discovery of multiple planets capable of sustaining life makes it very likely that we’re not alone in the universe. If this is proven true one day, none of the ancient biblical scriptures refer to God making them. Making one conclude that a God did not create the whole universe, or perhaps there never was a creator at all.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Abiogenesis Experiments

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by Edward Jenner on Pexels]

Groundbreaking experiments, such as the Miller-Urey experiment, have demonstrated that organic molecules essential for life can form from simple inorganic substances. By simulating early Earth conditions, scientists produced amino acids—the building blocks of life—without any divine intervention. These findings provide compelling evidence that life’s basic ingredients could have emerged naturally, supporting a scientific explanation for the origin of life.

One major thing people often ignore is that we have clear evidence of things like asteroids bringing water to Earth millions to billions of years ago. Our Moon even formed from some of the debris that hit our Earth, too. If we can get water here from elsewhere, it is likely the universe also produces other things naturally that randomly formed here a long time ago.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Fossil Record Evidence

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
Ancient fossils embedded in colorful geological strata reveal the fascinating story of evolution through layers of time. | Photo by PHILIPPE SERRAND on Pexels

The fossil record reveals a clear, step-by-step progression of life forms over billions of years. Transitional fossils illustrate gradual changes, supporting the theory of evolution (not Darwinism, this is not the same thing) instead of sudden, miraculous creation. These discoveries show how species evolved and diversified, painting a naturalistic picture of life’s complex history rather than one guided by a single moment of divine origin.

It should be noted that the fossil record is not the end-all, be-all here. We see new, compelling fossils all the time, and our ways of dating the fossils change all the time. The ever-evolving fossil record leads to distrust among people. If anything, it should gain trust, but some look at inconsistency as evidence of the scientific community faking data.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Evolution by Natural Selection

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Bobrova Natalia/Shutterstock]

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection revolutionized our understanding of life’s diversity. This process explains how species adapt and change over time through random mutations and environmental pressures—entirely natural mechanisms. No supernatural intervention is required; instead, life evolves as organisms with advantageous traits survive and reproduce. This elegant explanation continues to be supported by vast genetic and ecological evidence, making divine creation unnecessary.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Genetic Evidence for Common Ancestry

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by Steve Johnson on Pexels]

Comparing DNA sequences across species reveals striking similarities, pointing to a shared ancestry for all life forms. These genetic connections, from bacteria to humans, contradict the belief in individually created species. Instead, they support the idea that life diversified naturally from common origins, strengthening the scientific case against the necessity of a divine creator for each unique form.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Transitional Fossils

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Wikipedia]

The discovery of transitional fossils, such as Archaeopteryx, provides concrete examples of evolutionary links between major groups. These fossils bridge the gaps between reptiles and birds, or fish and amphibians, offering tangible proof of gradual change. Such evidence strongly supports evolutionary processes, rather than the idea of sudden or separate acts of divine creation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Geological Timescales

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by Lisá Yakurím on Pexels]

Radiometric dating techniques have revealed that Earth is about 4.5 billion years old, vastly older than traditional biblical timelines suggest. This immense timescale provides ample opportunity for life to develop gradually through natural processes. The evidence from geology and chemistry aligns with evolutionary theory, not with the notion of a recent, instantaneous divine creation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Evidence from Comparative Anatomy

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Image via Entertainment Weekly]

Comparative anatomy reveals striking similarities in the structures of different species, such as the limb bones in humans, whales, and bats. These shared anatomical features, known as homologous structures, point to common ancestry and gradual modification over time. This evidence aligns with evolutionary theory, making the idea of separate, divine creation for each species unnecessary and unsupported by observable patterns.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Vestigial Structures

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: WordPress]

Vestigial organs, such as the human appendix or the pelvic bones in whales, are evolutionary leftovers that serve little or no current function. These remnants make sense within the framework of natural evolution, but are difficult to justify under the idea of intelligent design or divine creation. Their existence suggests a gradual process, not a purposeful, separate creation.

In this image, there is also a leftover from another time in man’s history, where like our hominid ancestors…we grew tails. This is now only something that tends to happen while in the womb, which eventually fades away before most babies are born. However, sometimes, the tail remains behind. Such as in the case of the woman pictured here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Endogenous Retroviruses in DNA

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by Google DeepMind on Pexels]

Endogenous retroviruses are viral sequences embedded in the DNA of various species, inherited from ancient infections. The presence of identical retroviral DNA at the exact genetic locations in different species, like humans and chimpanzees, strongly points to a shared ancestor. This genetic evidence undermines the notion of separate divine origins, supporting a natural, evolutionary pathway for the development of life.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. The Imperfection of Life Forms

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Danomyte/Shutterstock]

Many organisms display biological imperfections and inefficient designs, such as the recurrent laryngeal nerve taking an unnecessarily long route in giraffes. These flaws challenge the idea of an all-knowing, perfect creator. Instead, they make sense as byproducts of evolution, where changes build upon existing structures rather than starting from an optimal design.

Also, why would a creator put where we eat in the same place we breathe from? Choking is a hazard that has killed millions of people over centuries. This could never be a thing if we did not have a biology that randomly made this happen. There is also a case of devolving, too. Such as the case of snakes that once had legs but dropped them when realizing they weren’t as useful. You can still see remnants of their legs on many snakes today.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Laboratory Synthesis of Life’s Building Blocks

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels]

Scientists have successfully synthesized amino acids and nucleotides—the essential components of proteins and DNA—in laboratory settings by mimicking early Earth conditions. These experiments demonstrate that life’s building blocks can arise naturally from non-living matter. This evidence supports the idea that life’s ingredients do not require supernatural origins, reinforcing a naturalistic view of life’s beginnings.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Biogeography and Species Distribution

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Andrew Atkinson/Shutterstock]

The geographic distribution of species across continents aligns closely with evolutionary history and the movement of tectonic plates. Unique species on isolated islands, like the Galápagos finches, make sense under evolution but are hard to explain by special creation. Biogeography supports the idea that life diversified and spread naturally, rather than being placed in specific locations by a creator.

Plus, think about a place like Australia. Animals found here in abundance such as the Kangaroo do not come from any other place on the planet. Outside of a zoo, you’d never see animals like this anywhere else but Australia. The dingo, kangaroo, koala, emu, kookabura, cassowary, tasmanian devil, and especially their infamous saltwater crocodiles are all major Australian creatures. The only way this could ever happen is if they evolved separately from all other creatures on the planet.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Convergent Evolution

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by akoju kumar on Pexels]

Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated species independently develop similar traits—like dolphins and sharks both evolving streamlined bodies—because they face similar environmental pressures. This natural process demonstrates how evolution shapes life in response to conditions, not from a single act of creation. Such patterns are difficult to account for under the idea of one divine origin for all forms.

This is also the same for deep sea creatures that we have only discovered in the last few decades. All of which face insane environmental conditions but have similar body types that can handle the immense underwater pressure. Therefore, even if you believe in a creator, you’d have to also believe animals evolved to handle specific conditions over millions of years.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Evidence from Embryology

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Image via WallpaperAccess.com]

Embryological studies reveal that diverse species, including humans, fish, and birds, share remarkably similar stages during early development. These parallels suggest a common evolutionary origin rather than independent acts of special creation. The recurring presence of features like gill slits in embryos supports the idea of descent from shared ancestors, reinforcing naturalistic explanations for life’s diversity.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. The RNA World Hypothesis

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: KTSDesign/Shutterstock]

The RNA World Hypothesis proposes that early life may have begun with self-replicating RNA molecules, predating the evolution of DNA and proteins. Experiments show that RNA can both store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions. This scenario offers a plausible natural pathway for life’s emergence, making divine intervention unnecessary in the very first steps of biology.

Many scientists believe that, while this hypothesis offers compelling reasoning, it’s hard to completely believe that only RNA made this happen. Which is why many others believe that if a creator was involved, they’d need to ensure that our planetary development included things found all over the solar system. Including stardust, because in the heart of a star, you’ll find things like carbon, oxygen, and iron. Three of the massive elements humans are made from.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Lack of Empirical Evidence for Divine Creation

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Rachata Sinthopachakul/Shutterstock]

Despite centuries of inquiry, no direct, testable scientific evidence has ever been found to support the idea of supernatural creation events. Scientific theories must be based on observable, repeatable phenomena. Without empirical support, divine creation remains a belief rather than a scientifically grounded explanation for the origin and diversity of life.

People often want evidence to prove where life came from when one says there was no divine creator. They require lab testing, including multiple tests, to verify the results of the previous tests. Despite wanting this, especially when it comes to trying to disprove evolution, they never once ask for anyone to prove the existence of a creator. It is only the default setting they land on, as if to say that they want to believe it, therefore it does not require evidence for them. Which makes one wonder, why do they want evidence for everything else but do not require it for their own default belief?

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. Observed Speciation Events

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo by mouad simou on Pexels]

Scientists have documented speciation events, where new species arise, both in natural environments and controlled laboratory settings. Examples include new plant species developing through hybridization and insects evolving reproductive isolation. These real-time observations directly support evolutionary mechanisms, offering tangible evidence of life’s ability to diversify naturally, without the need for supernatural intervention or separate creation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

19. The Problem of Extinction

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Image via National Geographic Society]

The fossil record shows that over 99% of all species that ever lived are now extinct, often due to mass extinction events. This widespread disappearance challenges the idea of purposeful, divine creation. Such large-scale loss and turnover of life forms are much more consistent with natural processes and evolutionary change than with a flawless, intentional act of creation.

The sad part is that it’s still happening. Despite man’s attempt to keep some species not just alive, but help them repopulate, many species have gone extinct or will soon, such as the white rhinoceros, which will go extinct when the last few die. Man is now trying to bring them back using genetic engineering, but this might still never result in the original creature returning like they were once known.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

20. The Principle of Parsimony (Occam’s Razor)

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: ChatGPT]

The principle of parsimony, or Occam’s Razor, guides scientists to favor the simplest explanation that fits the evidence. Natural processes—like evolution and chemistry—sufficiently explain life’s origin and complexity without invoking supernatural causes. Adding a divine creator introduces unnecessary assumptions, making the naturalistic explanations not only more compelling but also scientifically preferable. Some have felt the opposite over the years. To them, it seemed much easier to believe that a creator handled everything.

However, as science and technology have grown, we have started to remove ourselves from the ancient assumption of things like this. Man once believed stars could fall from the sky, but now we know that isn’t possible. With this, trying to believe in a creator handling everything is only simple because you do not want to believe in anything else.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Was A Creator Ever Truly Possible?

20 Ways We Know God Was Not The Origin Of All Life
[Photo Credit: Rose of God Wiki Rose of God Wiki – Fandom]

The cumulative weight of scientific evidence—from genetics and geology to chemistry and paleontology—clearly supports natural explanations for the origin and diversity of life. Each of the twenty points explored here reinforces the idea that life arose and evolved through observable, testable processes, rather than divine intervention. As our understanding deepens, it’s crucial to embrace scientific inquiry, remain curious, and continue questioning long-held beliefs. In doing so, we move ever closer to uncovering the fascinating story of life’s true beginnings.

Friedrich Nietzsche once said: “God is dead, and we have killed him.” He did not say this to mean that man killed God. Instead, he suggested that we have discovered so much that was once assumed to be God’s doing that we can no longer accept that God was behind everything anymore. It would be truly insane to do so. It seems today that God and religion are most frequently weaponized against the people, the very same thing that led us into the Dark Ages centuries ago.

Which makes us wonder…if something has to be weaponized against the people to try and limit change or discovery, then wouldn’t that make one conclude that some are afraid to know the truth? Afraid to realize they can no longer use religion to get what they want. Fearful that we’ll see how most religion was only ever about power. That we’ll see right through everything, knowing, like Nietzsche said, “God is dead, and we have killed him.”

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement