20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)

Space has always fascinated us, but misconceptions about the cosmos are everywhere. From blockbuster movies to viral memes, pop culture often blurs the line between fantasy and reality. Even some outdated science textbooks add fuel to the fire, leaving many of us with a patchwork of myths instead of facts.



If we want to truly marvel at the universe’s wonders, we need to look past these persistent myths.In this article, we’ll unravel the truth behind 20 common space myths—and reveal just how amazing the real universe is!