Home Space 20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
Space

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)

By Shannon Quinn - June 16, 2025

Space has always fascinated us, but misconceptions about the cosmos are everywhere. From blockbuster movies to viral memes, pop culture often blurs the line between fantasy and reality. Even some outdated science textbooks add fuel to the fire, leaving many of us with a patchwork of myths instead of facts.

If we want to truly marvel at the universe’s wonders, we need to look past these persistent myths.In this article, we’ll unravel the truth behind 20 common space myths—and reveal just how amazing the real universe is!

NEXT >>

1. Space is Completely Silent

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
NASA’s cutting-edge spacecraft emits shimmering sound waves, visualized as rippling patterns against the vastness of space. | Image source: Photo by SpaceX on Pexels

It’s a common belief that space is utterly silent. While it’s true that sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum—since there’s no air—space isn’t totally devoid of sound. Vibrations pass through plasma and gas clouds, creating eerie “space sounds” that can be detected by special spacecraft instruments.
NASA has even recorded these cosmic vibrations, proving that the universe isn’t as silent as we once thought!

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. The Sun is Yellow

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“A radiant sun emanates a stunning spectacle of solar light, painting the sky in hues of golden warmth.” | Image source: google

Many believe the Sun is yellow, but in reality, it emits white light when viewed from space. The yellowish hue we see from Earth is caused by our atmosphere scattering shorter blue wavelengths. If you could see the Sun without atmospheric interference, it would appear brilliant white. NASA confirms the Sun’s true color is white, not yellow!

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. There is No Gravity in Space

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
Two astronauts float effortlessly in zero gravity, working together inside the bright, high-tech corridors of a space station. | Image source: Photo by T Leish on Pexels

The idea that there’s no gravity in space is a myth. Gravity exists everywhere—even far from planets. Astronauts experience microgravity because they’re in a constant state of free-fall while orbiting Earth, not because gravity disappears. This sensation of weightlessness is due to their motion, not the absence of gravitational forces. Learn more about gravity from ESA.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. The Great Wall of China is Visible from Space

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
The Great Wall of China snakes across the landscape, clearly visible from space in detailed satellite imagery of Earth. | Image source: Photo by Zelch Csaba on Pexels

Many people claim the Great Wall of China is visible from space, but this isn’t true. Even from low Earth orbit, human-made structures are incredibly difficult to spot without visual aids. Astronauts have confirmed that the Great Wall blends in with its surroundings and is nearly impossible to see, especially compared to brightly lit cities at night. NASA debunks this myth with real astronaut observations.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Black Holes Suck Everything Nearby

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“An awe-inspiring spectacle of a massive black hole as it pulls in cosmic dust and gazes in space’s infinity.” | Image source: google

Contrary to popular belief, black holes aren’t cosmic vacuum cleaners that devour everything in their path. Only objects that come very close to a black hole—within its event horizon—are affected by its intense gravity. If the Sun were suddenly replaced by a black hole of equal mass, Earth would continue orbiting as usual. NASA explains black holes in detail.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Space is Cold Enough to Instantly Freeze

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
Two astronauts float in the vacuum of space, their suits shielding them from the extreme temperature of the cosmos. | Image source: Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Despite what movies show, space won’t instantly freeze you. Because space is a vacuum, it doesn’t conduct heat efficiently—objects lose warmth slowly through radiation, not immediate contact. Instant freezing is a myth that looks dramatic on screen, but real science tells a different story. Learn more from Scientific American.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. The Moon’s Dark Side Never Sees Sunlight

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
A sequence of the moon’s far side reveals shifting phases under the soft glow of solar illumination. | Image source: Photo by Zelch Csaba on Pexels

The phrase “dark side of the Moon” is misleading. Every part of the Moon receives sunlight during its month-long orbit. The so-called dark side is actually just the far side, which remains hidden from Earth—but it’s not shrouded in perpetual darkness. NASA explains lunar phases and how sunlight reaches all sides.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Humans Explode in Space Without a Suit

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
An astronaut in a bulky space suit stands against the endless blackness, demonstrating protection from the harsh vacuum of space. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The idea that humans explode in space without a suit is pure science fiction. In reality, you’d lose consciousness within seconds due to lack of oxygen, but your body wouldn’t explode. Some bodily fluids may start to boil because of the low pressure, yet your skin is strong enough to keep you intact. Live Science provides more details on this chilling myth.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. The Hubble Telescope Photographs in Color

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“The Hubble telescope majestically perched in space, capturing the unimaginable beauty of the cosmos beyond reach.” | Image source: google

Many believe the Hubble Space Telescope snaps color photos of the cosmos, but that’s not true. Hubble actually captures images in black and white. Scientists add color by combining images taken through different filters, with each color often representing specific elements or features. Explore Hubble’s image process to see how these iconic images come to life.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Venus is Earth’s Closest Planet

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“A mesmerizing spread of diverse planets, unfolding their alluring color variations and size differences in a star-lit universe.” | Image source: google

It’s often said that Venus is Earth’s closest neighbor, but that isn’t the full story. While Venus does come closest at certain points in its orbit, Mercury is, on average, the nearest planet to all others—including Earth—because of its smaller, faster orbit around the Sun. Physics Today debunks this orbital misconception.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Meteors Are Hot When They Hit the Ground

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“A blazing meteorite streaks across the inky night sky, leaving a glowing trail in its wake.” | Image source: google

You might picture meteors blazing hot as they crash to Earth, but that’s a misconception. While meteors heat up during their fiery entry, they often cool rapidly on their way down and can even land cold to the touch. The American Meteor Society explains why many meteorites aren’t hot when found on the ground.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. The Sun Is Burning Like Fire

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“Golden rays of the sun beaming down onto solar panels, beautifully reflecting a sustainable future.” | Image source: pexels

It’s easy to imagine the Sun as a giant ball of fire, but its energy doesn’t come from burning. Instead, the Sun shines thanks to nuclear fusion, where hydrogen atoms fuse to create helium and release tremendous energy. This process is fundamentally different from ordinary combustion. NASA explains the Sun’s true power source.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Mars Is Red All Over

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“A mesmerizing view of Mars, showcasing the unique terrain and fiery hues of the planet’s surface.” | Image source: google

While Mars is known as the “Red Planet”, it isn’t entirely red. The reddish appearance comes from iron oxide dust, but Mars also has dark volcanic basalt, white polar ice caps, and a landscape full of varied hues and features. NASA’s Mars facts reveal the planet’s true colors.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Planets Orbit the Sun in Perfect Circles

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“An awe-inspiring view of our solar system, highlighting the intricate, mesmerizing paths of planetary orbits.” | Image source: google

It’s a common myth that planets orbit the Sun in perfect circles. In reality, planetary orbits are slightly elliptical, meaning they’re stretched ovals rather than true circles. This was first demonstrated by Johannes Kepler’s laws of planetary motion. NASA explains planetary orbits and how they shape our solar system.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. The International Space Station is Far from Earth

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“Suspended in the deep expanse of outer space, the International Space Station shines with advanced technology and human genius.” | Image source: google

Many imagine the International Space Station (ISS) as distant, but it actually orbits much closer than you might think. The ISS circles Earth at an altitude of about 250 miles—roughly the distance from New York to Washington, D.C. This proximity allows for relatively quick travel to and from the station. Read more ISS facts from NASA.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Astronauts Float Because There’s No Gravity

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“Astronauts revel in the surreal bliss of weightlessness, smoothly maneuvering through the unbounded canvas of space.” | Image source: google

The sight of astronauts floating in space leads many to think there’s no gravity up there. In truth, astronauts experience microgravity because they are in continuous free-fall as they orbit Earth. This creates the sensation of weightlessness, not the absence of gravity itself. ESA explains microgravity and its effects on astronauts.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Space Travel Makes You Age Slower

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
An astronaut floats weightlessly inside a spacecraft, while his identical twin monitors data on Earth for a groundbreaking space study. | Image source: Photo by T Leish on Pexels

It’s true that special relativity predicts time moves more slowly for those traveling at high speeds, but this effect is almost undetectable at the speeds astronauts currently travel. During Scott Kelly’s famous Year in Space, the age difference compared to his twin brother was just a tiny fraction of a second. NASA’s Twins Study highlights how minimal this effect really is.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. There’s Only One North Star

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“Gazing up at the mesmerizing night sky, where Polaris, the North Star, sparkles with unmatched brilliance.” | Image source: pexels

Many believe Polaris will always be the North Star, but that’s not the case. Earth’s axis slowly wobbles, a motion called precession, causing different stars to take turns as our North Star over thousands of years. EarthSky explains this celestial shift.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

19. The Asteroid Belt is Densely Crowded

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
“An awe-inspiring panorama of asteroids swirling in the vastness of the asteroid belt, a testament to cosmic chaos.” | Image source: google

Hollywood often shows the asteroid belt as a chaotic, crowded jumble, but reality is much different. The asteroid belt is vast, and most asteroids are separated by millions of kilometers. Spacecraft routinely pass through this region without any trouble. NASA details the true nature of the asteroid belt and its sparse population.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

20. Space is Black Everywhere

20 Space Myths You Probably Believe (But Shouldn’t)
A breathtaking sweep of cosmic light illuminates a star-filled expanse, revealing the vast wonders of deep space. | Image source: Photo by Daniel Cid on Pexels

Though space appears pitch black to our eyes, it’s actually awash in faint light from distant stars, galaxies, and glowing nebulae. Sensitive instruments can detect this cosmic glow, revealing a universe far more vibrant than we perceive. NASA’s research continues to uncover the hidden brilliance of the cosmos.

By challenging these common myths, we get closer to the wonders of reality—and the universe becomes even more astonishing. Stay curious, question what you think you know, and keep exploring!

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement