20 Forgotten Smartphone Innovations That Disappeared as Quickly as They Arrived

The relentless pursuit of innovation in the smartphone world has sparked a constant stream of new features and bold ideas. Every year, manufacturers unveil technologies designed to revolutionize our digital lives—some capturing the imagination of millions, while others quietly slip into obscurity. What once seemed destined to become standard often vanishes as quickly as it arrived, leaving only a trace in tech history. In this article, we’ll revisit 20 intriguing smartphone innovations that once promised to reshape our devices, but ultimately disappeared from the mainstream “almost” overnight.