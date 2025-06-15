20 Common Exercise Myths Debunked by Fitness Experts

In today’s information-rich world, fitness advice is everywhere—but not all of it is accurate. Exercise myths persist, often fueled by old beliefs, viral trends, or misinformation on social media. These misconceptions can stall progress, cause frustration, and even lead to injuries. Listening to fitness experts and relying on evidence-based guidance is crucial for achieving real results and staying safe. By debunking common exercise myths, we empower ourselves to make smarter choices and build healthier, stronger bodies. Let’s clear the confusion and set the record straight.