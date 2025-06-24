15 Weird Facts About How Life Survives in the Deep Ocean

The deep ocean is one of the most inhospitable environments on Earth. Pitch black, icy cold, and crushed by pressures that would obliterate most living things, it seems almost impossible for life to exist at such depths. Yet, hidden far beneath the waves, an astonishing variety of creatures thrive using strange and ingenious adaptations. In this mysterious world, survival demands creativity and resilience. Join us as we journey into the abyss and uncover 15 truly weird facts about how life manages to endure—and even flourish—where few dare to venture.