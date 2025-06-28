Home Comics 15 Visual Comics That Perfectly Illustrate the Challenges of Social Anxiety
Comics

15 Visual Comics That Perfectly Illustrate the Challenges of Social Anxiety

By Joe Burgett - June 28, 2025

Visual comics possess a unique ability to capture the nuances of social anxiety through expressive art, relatable humor, and heartfelt storytelling. With just a few panels, artists convey the tangled thoughts and emotions that words alone often fail to express.

Through witty scenarios and raw honesty, these comics invite readers to see themselves in the struggles and triumphs depicted on the page. This curated collection highlights fifteen standout works that not only entertain but also foster empathy, shedding light on the real-life challenges faced by those living with social anxiety.

Sarah Andersen’s ‘Sarah’s Scribbles’

[Image via RTOR.org]

Sarah Andersen’s charming stick-figure comics brilliantly capture the awkwardness and self-doubt that often accompany social anxiety. Her expressive characters navigate everyday situations—such as overthinking a simple conversation or feeling overwhelmed at social gatherings—with a humorous yet deeply relatable touch. Andersen’s signature style is both simple and evocative, helping readers see the humor in their own anxieties. Her work is widely praised for its authenticity and insight into the lives of millennials.

Rubyetc’s ‘It’s All Absolutely Fine’

[Image via Ruby Elliot]

Ruby Elliot, known online as Rubyetc, brings a blend of humor and vulnerability to her comics that tackle social anxiety head-on. Her illustrations often feature exaggerated facial expressions and swirling thought bubbles, vividly portraying the chaos inside an anxious mind. Through her candid approach, Elliot’s work has become a beacon for those seeking to destigmatize mental health struggles. Her book and online comics have resonated widely, earning praise for their honest depiction of everyday challenges.

Owlturd Comix’ by Shen T

[Image via Owlturd Comix]

Shen T’s ‘Owlturd Comix’ stands out for its use of surreal, humorous scenarios to explore social anxiety. The comics frequently employ visual metaphors—such as shrinking to a tiny size in crowded rooms or battling a giant monster labeled “Anxiety”—to transform abstract emotions into vivid, tangible scenes. These imaginative depictions not only entertain but also offer comfort and validation to readers who see their struggles illustrated so creatively.

Gemma Correll’s ‘Anxiety Doodles

[Image via Gemma Correll]

Gemma Correll’s Anxiety Doodles have become iconic thanks to her simple line art and sharp, witty captions. Correll masterfully illustrates everyday social fears, often bringing anxiety to life as a quirky character that follows her protagonist around. By anthropomorphizing anxiety, she makes the invisible struggles of social discomfort instantly recognizable and relatable. Her work’s approachable style and humor have led to features by major mental health organizations and publications, making her a beloved voice in the conversation around anxiety.

‘Introvert Doodles’ by Maureen Wilson

[Image via Maureen Wilson]

Maureen Wilson’s Introvert Doodles brings a bright, cheerful style to the often-overwhelming world of social anxiety and introversion. Her comics vividly portray internal dialogues and practical coping strategies, helping readers feel seen and understood. Wilson’s lighthearted approach offers reassurance to anyone who has ever felt drained or anxious in social situations, making her work both comforting and uplifting.

The Awkward Yeti’ by Nick Seluk

[Image via Nick Seluk]

Nick Seluk’s The Awkward Yeti, especially the popular Heart and Brain series, cleverly captures the emotional tug-of-war experienced with social anxiety. By personifying organs like the heart and brain, Seluk brings internal struggles to life, making anxious thoughts both relatable and humorous. His comics strike a balance between levity and insight, offering readers a playful yet authentic window into the complexities of social discomfort.

‘Safely Endangered’ by Chris McCoy

[Image via Chris McCoy]

Chris McCoy’s Safely Endangered specializes in quick, punchy comics that highlight the everyday awkwardness of social anxiety. With a minimalist yet vibrant style, McCoy shines a spotlight on those small yet meaningful moments, such as misreading social cues or agonizing over a handshake. The relatable humor of his strips has made them widely shared and beloved across social media.

‘Doodle Time’ by Beth Evans

[Image via Beth Evans]

Doodle Time by Beth Evans features simple blob characters and clean, expressive lines that perfectly capture the overwhelming sensations of social anxiety. Her comics address everything from overthinking and canceling plans to the silent panic of social gatherings, all with a candid and vulnerable humor. Evans’ honest approach resonates deeply with readers, earning her accolades from mental health advocates and the wider comic community.

‘Adulthood is a Myth’ by Sarah Andersen

[Image via Sarah Andersen]

A brilliant companion to Sarah’s Scribbles, Adulthood is a Myth delves even deeper into the realities of social anxiety, especially as experienced by young adults. Sarah Andersen’s knack for illustrating internal monologues and the ever-present fear of judgment shines throughout this collection. Her comics not only validate readers’ anxieties but also invite them to laugh at their own awkward moments, turning discomfort into shared humor.

‘The Latest Kate’ by Kate Allan

[Image via Kate Allan]

Kate Allan’s The Latest Kate stands out for its whimsical animal characters delivering gentle, heartfelt messages about coping with anxiety. Each comic is paired with soothing affirmations and a calming color palette, creating a safe, comforting space for readers facing social fears and self-doubt. Allan’s unique approach combines art and self-compassion, making her work a frequent recommendation from mental health professionals seeking approachable resources for anxiety.

‘The Art of Feeling’ by Lucy Knisley

[Image via Lucy Knisley]

Lucy Knisley’s autobiographical comics in The Art of Feeling tenderly explore the everyday realities of living with anxiety, particularly in social contexts. Her expressive illustrations and unfiltered storytelling make the complexities of social anxiety visible, showing how it can impact friendships, work life, and simple interactions. Knisley’s openness has earned her acclaim in the graphic novel community, where her relatable experiences help others feel less alone.

‘The Mental Health Comics’ by Toby Allen

[Image via Toby Allen]

Toby Allen’s innovative series personifies mental health conditions as monsters, giving form to the hidden struggles many face. His portrayal of the ‘Anxiety’ monster is particularly striking, embodying the persistent and shadowy nature of social fears. Allen’s work not only resonates with individuals but is also widely used in educational and therapeutic contexts to foster understanding and dialogue.

‘Hyperbole and a Half’ by Allie Brosh

[Image via Allie Brosh]

Allie Brosh’s Hyperbole and a Half is instantly recognizable for its bold colors and delightfully awkward stick-figure characters. Brosh masterfully uses humor to navigate the chaos of social anxiety, with stories about overthinking invitations or panicking during small talk that are both hilarious and deeply empathetic. Her honest and entertaining approach has made her work a cultural touchstone, sparking countless conversations about mental health.

‘Relatable Doodles’ by Cassandra Calin

[Image via Cassandra Calin]

Cassandra Calin’s Relatable Doodles zero in on the everyday moments that define social anxiety, from the tension of group conversations to the nerves of public speaking. Her expressive art style and witty dialogue capture the awkwardness and vulnerability many feel but rarely voice aloud. Calin’s comics have resonated widely, going viral on social media and sparking recognition among audiences everywhere.

‘The Sad Ghost Club’ by Lize Meddings

[Image via Lize Meddings]

Lize Meddings’ The Sad Ghost Club beautifully uses ghostly figures to embody social outsiders, offering a safe and inclusive space for anyone struggling with anxiety. The recurring club motif fosters a sense of belonging and community, assuring readers that they are not alone in their experiences. Meddings’ heartfelt comics have even sparked a real-life mental health movement, inspiring people to connect and support one another.

***If you or someone you know faces social anxiety, exploring these comics can offer both comfort and connection. You are not alone—community and understanding are out there.***

