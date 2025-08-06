15 Times Human Evolution Took a Weird Turn

Approximately 50,000 years ago, Homo sapiens encountered Neanderthals in Europe and Asia, leading to interbreeding that left a lasting genetic legacy. This exchange introduced Neanderthal DNA into modern humans, influencing traits such as immune responses and skin pigmentation. Studies have shown that Neanderthal genes contribute to variations in skin tone and hair color, with some individuals inheriting genes associated with lighter skin and hair. (npr.org) Additionally, Neanderthal DNA has been linked to certain immune system functions, affecting susceptibility to diseases. (pasteur.fr) This interbreeding has left a complex imprint on the human genome, shaping various aspects of our biology.