Throughout history, extreme weather events have played a pivotal role in shaping and, at times, dismantling entire civilizations. The unpredictability and sheer power of natural forces have left societies vulnerable to droughts, floods, storms, and other climate-related disasters. These events have not only altered the course of history but have also underscored the delicate balance between human societies and the environment.
15 Times Extreme Weather Wiped Out Civilizations
