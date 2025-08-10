15 Signs That Time Might Not Work the Way You Think It Does

Einstein’s theory of relativity reveals that time is not absolute; it varies based on speed and gravity. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) experience time differently than those on Earth. Orbiting at approximately 7,700 meters per second, they age about 0.005 seconds less over six months compared to people on Earth. (en.wikipedia.org) This phenomenon, known as time dilation, occurs because high velocities cause time to pass more slowly relative to stationary observers. Additionally, the weaker gravitational field in orbit causes time to pass slightly faster, but the velocity effect dominates, leading to a net decrease in aging for astronauts. (skyatnightmagazine.com)