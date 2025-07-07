15 Science Tricks Your Brain Falls For Every Day (And Why They Work)

Your brain is a powerful, yet imperfect, machine. To process the endless stream of information you encounter daily, it relies on mental shortcuts known as cognitive biases and illusions. These shortcuts help you make quick decisions, but they often distort your perception, memory, and judgment. From seeing patterns that don’t exist to misremembering events, your mind plays subtle tricks on you every day. Understanding these quirks not only reveals how your brain works, but also helps you recognize—and sometimes outsmart—these fascinating mental habits.