15 Most Powerful Force Users In The Star Wars Universe

The Force is the unseen thread binding the galaxy together, granting select individuals abilities beyond imagination. From the noble Jedi to the fearsome Sith, these Force users have shaped the destiny of entire worlds with their power, wisdom, and ambition. Their legacies echo through Star Wars lore, influencing epic battles, alliances, and betrayals.



In this article, we journey through the saga to discover the fifteen most powerful Force users (in no particular order)—those whose mastery has forever altered galactic history. We specifically chose to leave out some major legacy characters, such as Darth Bane, Freedon Nadd, Revan, and Marka Ragnos, because their roles in the Star Wars canon are not currently known. Therefore, we’re mainly sticking to the established canon. That said, this article may be revised in the future as the canon is further expanded.