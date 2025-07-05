15 Clues That Earth Life May Have Come from Space

For centuries, humanity has pondered the origins of life. Recent discoveries in biology, astronomy, and geology have fueled a provocative idea: life on Earth might have cosmic roots. This concept, known as the panspermia hypothesis, suggests life’s building blocks—or even living microbes—could have arrived here from space. Researchers have uncovered mysterious molecules in meteorites, strange genetic connections, and planetary processes that challenge traditional theories. Join us as we explore 15 compelling clues that hint at an extraterrestrial origin for life on our planet.