Home Oceans 15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Oceans

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate

By Trista - November 23, 2025

Marine environments are teeming with signals humans barely perceive. From the darkest deep-sea trenches to vibrant coral reefs, marine creatures have evolved extraordinary ways to communicate for survival, courtship, and navigation. Sound, light, and electricity often replace sight or smell, enabling mysterious forms of conversation and coordination beneath the waves. For instance, whales use complex vocalizations to communicate over vast distances, while bioluminescent fish employ light patterns to attract mates or deter predators. (en.wikipedia.org) Additionally, certain fish generate electric fields to navigate and communicate in murky waters. (en.wikipedia.org) These adaptations highlight the diverse and fascinating communication strategies in the ocean’s depths.

NEXT >>

1. Dolphins’ Signature Whistles

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) in the wild surfs the wake of a research boat. Source: Wikipedia

Dolphins use individual signature whistles akin to names, allowing them to recognize each other in vast ocean spaces. (nationalgeographic.com) Researchers compare these whistles to human language’s individual names, facilitating identity and group cohesion. Studies have shown dolphins can even mimic each other’s unique calls. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. The Flashing Patterns of Firefly Squid

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Principle of the squid’s counter-illumination camouflage. When seen from below by a predator, the bioluminescence helps to match the squid’s brightness and colour to the sea surface above. Source: Wikipedia

Firefly squid use complex bioluminescent displays to attract mates and communicate with potential predators and peers. Their synchronized flashing can be seen in massive aggregations along Japan’s coast, creating a mesmerizing light show. This sort of group communication helps with both mating and deterrence. Details are found on Smithsonian Magazine.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Humpback Whale Song

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Photo by Hallie Evans on Pexels

Male humpback whales produce hauntingly beautiful songs that travel for miles underwater. These songs, comprised of repeated phrases, are thought to be part courtship and part long-distance communication. Each population develops a slightly different tune that evolves over time, similar to evolving pop songs. Learn more from NOAA Fisheries.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Electric Fish Jamming Signals

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Among the electric fishes are electric eels, knifefish capable of generating an electric field, both at low voltage for electrolocation and at high voltage to stun their prey. Source: Wikipedia

Electric fish, such as the brown ghost knifefish, emit electric fields to communicate and navigate murky rivers. When two signals interfere, these fish shift their frequencies to prevent ‘jamming’ one another. This unique adaptation acts like two people tuning radios to different stations. Further insights on Science News.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Snapper Shrimp’s Thunderclap

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Synalpheus pinkfloydi male from the Las Perlas Archipelago, Panama. Source: Wikipedia

Snapping shrimp, or pistol shrimp, create a powerful click by snapping their claw shut at lightning speed, which sends a shockwave and loud pop through the water. This noise stuns prey and signals territory. Their snap is one of the loudest sounds in the ocean. Explore on BBC Earth.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Swordfish Headlight

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
A deep-diving swordfish, photographed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico at 701 meters below the surface. Source: Wikipedia

Researchers have discovered that swordfish possess special organs in their head that emit heat, which some hypothesize might play a communicative or navigational role in the dark, deep ocean. While the primary purpose may be for hunting, this adaptation sets them apart among large marine predators. More at National Geographic.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Grouper’s Rapid Sound Calls

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Gold-blotch grouper opening its jaws. Source: Wikipedia

Groupers emit rapid, low-frequency booms by vibrating their swim bladders, particularly during spawning aggregations. (phys.org) These calls are crucial for synchronizing group behavior and attracting mates. The sounds are powerful enough to be detected by underwater microphones. (fau.edu)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Light Flashes in Lanternfish

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
A Lanternfish showcasing its bioluminescent organs. Source: Wiki Life

Deep-sea lanternfish use light-producing organs called photophores to signal to others, disguise their silhouette, or attract mates. (whoi.edu) Flashes or glows can encode complex social cues, especially in pitch-black environments. (enviroliteracy.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Mantis Shrimp Color Language

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Odontodactylus scyllarus observed at la Réunion (western Indian ocean). Source: Wikipedia

Mantis shrimp possess an extraordinary visual system, enabling them to perceive a vast spectrum of colors, including ultraviolet and polarized light. (nationalgeographic.com) They communicate aggression or readiness to mate through dynamic color changes on their bodies, particularly on their raptorial appendages. (now.tufts.edu) These chromatic displays, often invisible to most animals, allow for subtle signaling without drawing predators’ attention. (australiangeographic.com.au)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Croaking of Toadfish

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
An Oyster Toadfish showcasing its large head, wide mouth, and mottled coloration. Source: Wiki Life

Male toadfish produce distinctive croaking sounds by rapidly contracting muscles against their swim bladders, especially during courtship. These calls can be so loud that they interfere with sonar equipment. (utmsi.utexas.edu) Their courtship calls have even been recorded by NASA’s underwater microphones. (en.wikipedia.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. The Synchronized Light Show of Flashlight Fish

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
A. Katoptron located in the Steinhart Aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences. Source: Kenneth Lucas / Wikipedia

Flashlight fish possess bioluminescent organs beneath their eyes, housing symbiotic bacteria that emit light. They coordinate synchronized flashes to communicate within schools, aiding in navigation and social interaction. This synchronized lighting also serves as a defense mechanism, confusing predators and facilitating coordinated movements. These behaviors are crucial for their survival in the dark depths of the ocean. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Cuttlefish Skin Displays

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Common cuttlefish breeding (Sepia officinalis). Source: Wikipedia

Cuttlefish are masters of dynamic skin displays, rapidly shifting colors and patterns to communicate aggression, submission, readiness to mate, or warnings. They achieve this through direct brain control over pigment cells, creating high-definition ‘broadcasts’ right on their skin. Rival cuttlefish often duel using intricate pattern changes. (en.wikipedia.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Morse-Code Shimmering of Sardines

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Sardines are small epipelagic fish that sometimes migrate along the coast in large schools. They are an important forage fish for larger forms of marine life. Source: Wikipedia

Sardines in schools flash their silvery sides in a synchronized ‘Morse code’ that transmits information to group members or confuses attacking predators. These rapid light reflections allow instant group coordination. Details via Oceans Today.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Octopus Arm Signals

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Octopus vulgaris (common octopus). Source: Wikipedia

Octopuses employ a combination of arm displays and tactile signals, alongside color changes, to communicate warnings, invitations, or threats. They can alter arm posture, curl, or extend specific limbs as a silent yet visible language, even differentiating signals between species. (shearwater.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Bioluminescent Dazzle in Comb Jellies

15 Bizarre Ways Marine Life Uses Sound, Light, and Electricity to Communicate
Source: Wikipedia

Comb jellies, or ctenophores, are renowned for their mesmerizing bioluminescent displays. They produce light through specialized photoproteins, emitting a blue-green glow when disturbed, likely serving as a predator deterrent. (scitechdaily.com) Additionally, their eight rows of cilia diffract light, creating a shimmering, rainbow effect that enhances their visual allure. (creatureatlas.com) This combination of bioluminescence and light diffraction not only captivates observers but also plays a crucial role in their survival strategies. For a deeper understanding of these fascinating creatures, you can explore more at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. (phys.org)

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement