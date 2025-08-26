15 Ancient Clues Hidden in Rocks That Tell Us How Life Began

Ancient rocks serve as time capsules, preserving geological and chemical signatures that offer insights into Earth’s primordial conditions. By analyzing these formations, scientists can reconstruct the environments that fostered the emergence of life, providing snapshots of biological processes over billions of years. For instance, studies of 4.4-billion-year-old zircons from Western Australia suggest that liquid water existed on Earth shortly after its formation, indicating habitable conditions conducive to life. (livescience.com) Similarly, the discovery of 3.7-billion-year-old stromatolites in Greenland provides evidence of early microbial life, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of life forms in Earth’s nascent stages. (time.com)