140,000-year-old city found at bottom of ocean in ‘first physical evidence’ of lost world

In an unprecedented discovery, archaeologists have uncovered the submerged remains of a sprawling ancient city off the coast of India, estimated to be an astonishing 140,000 years old. This groundbreaking find challenges existing beliefs about the timeline of early human civilizations, suggesting advanced human settlements existed far earlier than previously imagined. Unearthed beneath the ocean surface, the city’s remarkable preservation provides the first physical evidence of a long-lost world, offering invaluable insights into how prehistoric societies adapted to ancient climatic shifts. This discovery may rewrite our understanding of humanity’s distant past, forever altering the way we view human evolution and cultural development.