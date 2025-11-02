14 Ways Space Changes the Human Body — Permanently

The extreme environment of spaceflight profoundly affects human physiology, leading to unexpected and sometimes lasting changes. Despite advanced technology, life in microgravity and radiation-filled space leaves a permanent mark—from bone and muscle loss to changes in vision and DNA. Researchers, including those at NASA, are continually learning more about how the human body responds to time beyond Earth’s atmosphere. For more detailed information, you can refer to NASA’s insights on the human body’s adaptation to space. (nasa.gov)