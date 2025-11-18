Home Technology 13 Women in Tech Who Are Quietly Shaping the Future of AI and Space Science
Technology

13 Women in Tech Who Are Quietly Shaping the Future of AI and Space Science

By Trista - November 18, 2025

In the traditionally male-dominated fields of artificial intelligence and space science, women are making significant, yet often underrecognized, contributions. Their innovative work is driving advancements that are reshaping our understanding of technology and the cosmos. By leading research, developing ethical AI frameworks, and spearheading space missions, these women are laying the groundwork for discoveries and technologies that promise to redefine the boundaries of possibility. Their stories highlight the transformative impact of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of science and technology.

1. Fei-Fei Li: Democratizing Artificial Intelligence

Fei-Fei Li speaking at AI for Good 2017. Source: Wikipedia

Fei-Fei Li, co-director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute, has been pivotal in shaping responsible AI research and advancing image recognition through the ImageNet project. Her advocacy for diversity and ethical standards continues to drive the democratization of AI in academia and industry. (hai.stanford.edu)

2. Margaret Hamilton: Architect of Apollo Software

Margaret Hamilton c. 1929. She also played Wicked Witch of the West with Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz, 1939. Source: Wikipedia

Margaret Hamilton led the team that developed onboard flight software for NASA’s Apollo missions, pioneering software engineering techniques still in use today. Her rigorous approach prevented mission-critical failures and influenced subsequent generations in space navigation and AI-based systems. In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions. (britannica.com)

3. Timnit Gebru: Championing Ethical AI

Google AI Research Scientist Timnit Gebru speaks onstage during Day 3 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 7, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Source: Photo by Kimberly White / Getty Images for TechCrunch / Wikipedia

Timnit Gebru, a trailblazer in AI ethics research, co-founded the Black in AI initiative to address the underrepresentation of Black researchers in the field. Her work exposes algorithmic bias and champions transparency in machine learning. Despite facing adversity in the industry, she continues to advocate for inclusivity and ethical standards in AI development. (ai.stanford.edu)

4. Swati Mohan: Guiding Perseverance to Mars

Mohan studies monitors in mission control on 18 February 2021, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Source: Wikipedia

Swati Mohan, a guidance and controls engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, played a pivotal role in landing the Perseverance rover on Mars. As the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls Operations Lead for the Mars 2020 mission, she ensured the rover’s safe touchdown in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. Her calm leadership during the “seven minutes of terror” showcased her expertise and became a symbol of innovation and leadership for women in space exploration. (science.nasa.gov)

5. Joy Buolamwini: Exposing Algorithmic Bias

Joy Buolamwini at Wikimania 2018 in Cape Town. Source: Wikipedia

As the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, Joy Buolamwini’s pioneering research revealed racial and gender biases in facial recognition software. Her advocacy has prompted tech companies and policymakers to reconsider and reform flawed AI systems. (media.mit.edu)

6. Katie Bouman: Imaging a Black Hole

On April 10, a team of international scientists from Event Horizon Telescope project unveiled the first ever image of a black hole at the center of the M87* galaxy. Source: Wikipedia

Katie Bouman led the development of algorithms for the Event Horizon Telescope, enabling the first-ever image of a black hole. Her computational imaging breakthroughs are now fueling both astronomical research and advancements in AI-driven data analysis. (thisis.caltech.edu)

7. Reshma Saujani: Broadening Tech Participation

Reshma Saujani founder of Girls Who Code at Pratham USA gala in DC 2018. Source: Wikipedia

Founder of Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani has empowered millions of young women to enter technology fields. Her initiatives help bridge gender gaps, especially in advanced sectors such as AI and aerospace software engineering. Girls Who Code has reached over 670,000 girls and inspired millions more. (reshmasaujani.com)

8. Wanda Díaz-Merced: Making Astronomy Accessible

Source: Ted.com

Astronomer Wanda Díaz-Merced, who lost her sight, revolutionized data analysis by sonifying astronomical data, making it accessible to scientists with visual impairments. Her innovation is driving inclusivity in both space science and AI, reshaping how big data in astronomy is understood and analyzed. She has been recognized as one of the seven most trailblazing women in science by the BBC. (bbc.com)

9. Jennifer Doudna: Gene Editing Pioneer Influencing Space Health

Dr Jennifer Doudna in 2021 by Christopher Michel. Photographed at the Innovative Genomics Institute. Source: Wikipedia

Co-inventor of the CRISPR gene-editing technology, Jennifer Doudna’s groundbreaking work is influencing how scientists address human health in extreme environments, such as space. CRISPR’s potential applications range from personalized medicine to supporting astronaut health on long missions. In 2020, Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of CRISPR-Cas9 as a genome-editing tool. (nobelprize.org)

10. Rana el Kaliouby: Humanizing AI with Emotion Recognition

Rana el Kaliouby in 2017. Source: Wikipedia

As co-founder of Affectiva, Rana el Kaliouby advanced emotion AI, equipping machines to interpret human faces and emotions. Her innovations are impacting robotics, automotive AI, and even enhancing virtual communication technologies. In 2015, she received the American Ingenuity Award for Technology from Smithsonian magazine for her groundbreaking work in emotion recognition technology. (affectiva.com)

11. Mary Allen Wilkes: Building the First Personal Computer

Photo of Mary Allen Wilkes – With the LINC computer at Home – 1965. Source: Wikipedia

Mary Allen Wilkes was instrumental in designing the Laboratory Instrument Computer (LINC), considered by many as the first personal computer. (en.wikipedia.org) She developed the LINC’s operating system, LINC Assembly Program (LAP), and co-authored its programming manual. (en.wikipedia.org) In 1965, she became the first person to use a personal computer in her home, programming the LINC in her parents’ living room. (becker.wustl.edu) Her pioneering contributions laid the foundations for the computer revolution, which ultimately supports today’s AI and space science breakthroughs. (leahycenterblog.champlain.edu)

12. Kimberly Bryant: Uplifting Underrepresented Girls in STEM

Kimberly Bryant in 2016. Source: Wikipedia

Founder of Black Girls Code, Kimberly Bryant has worked to increase the participation of young women of color in computer science and AI. Her efforts have reshaped pipelines leading to more diversity in both AI and space tech. Black Girls Code has served over 3,000 students across seven U.S. cities and Johannesburg, South Africa. (news.vanderbilt.edu)

13. Christina H. Koch: Trailblazer in Human Spaceflight

NASA Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch will be making her second flight to space on the Artemis II mission, serving as a mission specialist. Koch served as flight engineer aboard the space station for Expedition 59, 60, and 61. Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalks. PHOTOGRAPHER: Josh Valcarcel PHOTO DATE: March 29, 2023. LOCATION: Bldg. 8, Room 183 – Photo Studio. SUBJECT: Official portrait for Artemis II: Christina Koch. Source: Photographer Josh Valcarcel / Wikipedia

NASA astronaut Christina H. Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, spending 328 days aboard the International Space Station. During her mission, she participated in the first all-female spacewalk, contributing to advancements in space exploration. Her work supports research in biology, AI-driven robotics, and physics, which are vital for future deep space missions. (nasa.gov)

Conclusion

Source: Pexels

The groundbreaking achievements of these thirteen pioneering women have profoundly influenced the realms of artificial intelligence and space exploration. Their diverse perspectives and innovative contributions underscore the critical importance of inclusivity in technological advancement. Embracing diversity not only fosters creativity and problem-solving but also ensures that emerging technologies serve the needs of all humanity. Empowering more women to lead in science and engineering is essential for driving the next frontiers in these fields, paving the way for discoveries that benefit society as a whole. (womentech.net)

