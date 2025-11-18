13 Women in Tech Who Are Quietly Shaping the Future of AI and Space Science

In the traditionally male-dominated fields of artificial intelligence and space science, women are making significant, yet often underrecognized, contributions. Their innovative work is driving advancements that are reshaping our understanding of technology and the cosmos. By leading research, developing ethical AI frameworks, and spearheading space missions, these women are laying the groundwork for discoveries and technologies that promise to redefine the boundaries of possibility. Their stories highlight the transformative impact of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of science and technology.