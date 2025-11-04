13 Environmental Miracles That Happened When Humans Stepped Back

When human activities diminish or cease, nature often exhibits a remarkable capacity for recovery. Abandoned agricultural lands can transform into thriving forests within decades, as seen in the Canary Islands, where reforested areas of the endemic Canary Island pine have shown significant genetic diversity recovery. (arxiv.org) Similarly, the Sumatra Merang Peatland Project in Indonesia has restored over 22,900 hectares of peatland rainforest, protecting a biodiversity hotspot home to numerous endangered species. (en.wikipedia.org) These examples underscore the resilience of ecosystems when human intervention is reduced or halted.