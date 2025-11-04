Home Environmental 13 Environmental Miracles That Happened When Humans Stepped Back
Environmental

13 Environmental Miracles That Happened When Humans Stepped Back

By Trista - November 4, 2025

When human activities diminish or cease, nature often exhibits a remarkable capacity for recovery. Abandoned agricultural lands can transform into thriving forests within decades, as seen in the Canary Islands, where reforested areas of the endemic Canary Island pine have shown significant genetic diversity recovery. (arxiv.org) Similarly, the Sumatra Merang Peatland Project in Indonesia has restored over 22,900 hectares of peatland rainforest, protecting a biodiversity hotspot home to numerous endangered species. (en.wikipedia.org) These examples underscore the resilience of ecosystems when human intervention is reduced or halted.

1. Wildlife Flourishing in Chernobyl

A dog in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, 2017. Source: Wikipedia

Following the 1986 nuclear disaster, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone became uninhabited, allowing wildlife to thrive. Species such as wolves, lynxes, and eagles have returned in significant numbers, indicating nature’s resilience in the absence of human activity. Research by the Wildlife Conservation Society highlights this ongoing phenomenon. (nationalgeographic.com)

2. Venice’s Clearer Canals During Lockdown

Source: Wikipedia

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, reduced boat traffic led to the normally murky canals of Venice becoming visibly clearer, revealing fish and aquatic life. In just weeks, nature reclaimed the waters. (help.bbc.com)

3. Whales Returning to Vancouver’s Harbors

Source: Wikipedia

With ships and tankers drastically reduced during the pandemic’s early months, whales, including humpbacks and orcas, appeared more frequently in Vancouver’s harbours. Quieter waters improved their communication and safety. For more details, see this article from CBC News: (cbc.ca)

4. Fish Populations Rebounding in Marine Sanctuaries

Source: Wikipedia

Establishing no-fishing zones and marine reserves has triggered rapid rebounds of fish populations and coral health. Cabo Pulmo in Mexico saw fish biomass increase by 463% in a decade when fishing ceased. Learn more from Nature: (nature.com)

5. Coyotes and Wildlife Reclaiming Urban Spaces

Source: Tom Koerner / USFWS / Wikipedia

During pandemic lockdowns, reduced human activity allowed coyotes, deer, and other wildlife to venture deeper into urban neighborhoods. This phenomenon highlighted how quickly urban wildlife returns when noise and human presence decrease. For more information, see this article from The New York Times: (nytimes.com)

6. Forest Regrowth on Farmland Abandonment

Forest regrowth in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, Washington state, US. Source: Wikipedia

Across Europe and North America, farmlands abandoned over the decades have reverted to woodlands, significantly boosting biodiversity. In New England, for instance, abandoned fields have regrown into mature forests, contributing to regional cooling effects. A study published in Earth’s Future found that reforested areas in the eastern U.S. experienced temperature drops of up to 1.8 degrees F (1.0 degrees C) compared to non-reforested regions. (e360.yale.edu)

7. Ozone Layer Slowly Healing

Source: PBS

Following global restrictions on ozone-depleting substances in the 1980s under the Montreal Protocol, scientists have observed signs of the ozone layer’s recovery, leading to reduced UV radiation risks. The 2022 United Nations Environment Programme report indicates that the ozone layer is on track to return to 1980 levels by mid-century, with the Antarctic ozone hole expected to heal by the 2060s. (unep.org)

8. Tiger Populations Recovering in Tiger Reserves

A majestic tiger prowls through the dense underbrush of a protected nature reserve, symbolizing successful wildlife recovery efforts. | Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Pexels

When humans withdrew poaching and logging from certain reserves, tiger numbers rebounded. Notably, India doubled its wild tiger population between 2006 and 2018 through protected areas and anti-poaching measures. (worldwildlife.org)

9. Plants and Animals Thriving on Old Military Grounds

Thayatal National Park in Austria, on the border with the Czech Republic. Source: Wikipedia

Decommissioned military bases, left undisturbed, have become biodiversity hotspots. For example, the former Iron Curtain zone across Europe is now a ‘Green Belt’ rich in rare species. (euronatur.org)

10. Salmon Runs Reviving After Dam Removals

Source: US National Park Service

Removing dams like the Elwha River dam in Washington restored river flows, leading to a resurgence in salmon populations almost immediately. This revival has positively impacted ecosystems from riverbeds to forests. For more details, see National Geographic’s coverage of this recovery: (nationalgeographic.com)

11. Turtles Nesting on Reclaimed Beaches

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nesting. Source: Wikipedia

During beach closures in 2020, endangered sea turtles returned to shorelines globally to nest in greater numbers, free from the usual disturbance by humans. Reports from CNN confirm booming hatchling counts. (cnn.com)

12. Rare Birds Returning to Formerly Polluted Wetlands

A rare peregrine falcon on a restored wetland in a national park, showcasing successful conservation efforts. | Photo by Bibhash Banerjee on Pexels

Clean-up efforts and restricted human access have led to a dramatic comeback of rare birds in previously degraded wetlands. For example, Spain’s Doñana National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become a major migratory stop for species like the greater flamingo and the Spanish imperial eagle. However, recent challenges such as drought and water scarcity have threatened these habitats, prompting conservation initiatives to protect and restore the park’s ecosystems. (birdlife.org)

13. Wolves Reshaping Yellowstone’s Ecosystem

Collared wolf from the Druid pack, Yellowstone National Park. Source: Wikipedia

In 1995, gray wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park after being absent since the 1920s. Their return has led to a significant decrease in the elk population, which had been overgrazing vegetation. This reduction has allowed for the recovery of plant species like aspen and willow, benefiting other animals such as beavers and songbirds. The presence of wolves has initiated a ‘trophic cascade,’ demonstrating the profound impact apex predators can have on ecosystem dynamics. (smithsonianmag.com)

Nature’s Power to Heal

A vibrant forest teeming with diverse wildlife, showcasing a landscape rejuvenated through dedicated conservation efforts. | Photo by Ray Bilcliff on Pexels

The remarkable recoveries of ecosystems worldwide underscore nature’s inherent ability to rejuvenate when human interference is minimized. From the resurgence of wildlife in Chernobyl to the revival of marine life in protected areas like Cabo Pulmo, these instances highlight the resilience of natural systems. Such examples offer hope and guidance for future conservation strategies, emphasizing the importance of allowing nature the time and space to heal and thrive. (earthday.org)

