Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing scientific research by enabling rapid analysis of vast datasets, leading to breakthroughs once deemed impossible. From accelerating drug discovery to enhancing climate modeling, AI’s capabilities are reshaping the landscape of scientific inquiry. This article explores how machine learning and deep learning are transforming research processes, fostering innovation, and redefining human curiosity in the pursuit of knowledge.
Home Technology 12 Ways AI Is Reinventing Science and Discovery
Technology