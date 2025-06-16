12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions

For many, sharing life with a dog is pure joy—unless allergies get in the way. Some breeds are marketed as hypoallergenic, but it’s important to understand what this means. No dog is completely non-allergenic; rather, hypoallergenic breeds tend to shed less, reducing the spread of dander, saliva, and proteins that trigger reactions. Allergens often travel on fur, skin flakes, or even in a dog’s saliva, not just in their hair. Knowing the difference can help you choose a companion that’s less likely to spark your allergies.