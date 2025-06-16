Home Animals 12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
Animals

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions

By Trista - June 16, 2025

For many, sharing life with a dog is pure joy—unless allergies get in the way. Some breeds are marketed as hypoallergenic, but it’s important to understand what this means. No dog is completely non-allergenic; rather, hypoallergenic breeds tend to shed less, reducing the spread of dander, saliva, and proteins that trigger reactions. Allergens often travel on fur, skin flakes, or even in a dog’s saliva, not just in their hair. Knowing the difference can help you choose a companion that’s less likely to spark your allergies.

NEXT >>

1. Poodle

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A regal standard poodle stands proudly, its signature curly coat perfectly groomed and shimmering in the sunlight. | Image source: Photo by A. G. Rosales on Pexels

The Poodle is renowned for its hypoallergenic qualities. Their tightly curled coat traps dander, preventing it from spreading through your home. Whether you choose a Standard, Miniature, or Toy Poodle, all share this allergy-friendly trait. Poodles are not only elegant and intelligent, but their low-shedding coats make them a favorite for families dealing with allergies. Regular grooming is essential to keep their coat healthy and further minimize allergens. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Bichon Frise

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A fluffy white Bichon Frise sits proudly on the grass, showcasing its cheerful, hypoallergenic charm. | Image source: Photo by Ms J Pereira on Pexels

The Bichon Frise stands out with its soft, curly coat that effectively traps dander, helping reduce allergen exposure in your home. These cheerful little dogs are known for their playful and affectionate personalities, making them wonderful companions for allergy sufferers. Their double coat requires regular brushing and grooming to maintain its hypoallergenic properties and keep them looking their best. If you’re seeking a friendly, low-shedding pet, the Bichon Frise is an excellent choice. [Source: Purina]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Maltese

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A charming Maltese toy breed with a silky, long white coat sits gracefully. | Image source: Photo by Rachel Claire on Pexels

The Maltese features a stunning, long, silky single coat that sheds very little and produces less dander than many other breeds. This makes them particularly suitable for allergy-sensitive households. Despite their elegant appearance, Maltese are playful and affectionate companions who thrive on attention. Regular grooming is key to keeping their coat healthy and minimizing allergens. If you’re looking for a petite, hypoallergenic friend, the Maltese is a classic choice. [Source: WebMD]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Schnauzer

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A charming miniature schnauzer with a distinctive wiry coat sits attentively, showing off its expressive eyebrows and beard. | Image source: Photo by Jón T Jónsson on Pexels

Schnauzers—available in Miniature, Standard, and Giant sizes—are beloved for their wiry, low-shedding coats, which help minimize the spread of allergens. These dogs are intelligent, alert, and highly trainable, making them ideal for families seeking an allergy-friendly companion that’s also easy to teach. Regular grooming and hand-stripping are important to maintain their hypoallergenic qualities. No matter the size, Schnauzers bring both charm and practicality to homes with allergy concerns. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Portuguese Water Dog

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A lively Portuguese Water Dog with a curly black coat bounds across the grass, showcasing its energetic spirit. | Image source: Wikipedia

The Portuguese Water Dog is famous for its curly, water-resistant coat that holds dander close to the skin, limiting allergen exposure in the home. These dogs are energetic, intelligent, and exceptionally loyal, thriving with active families who can match their enthusiasm. Routine grooming helps maintain their coat’s hypoallergenic quality and keeps them looking their best. If you’re seeking a spirited companion with allergy-friendly traits, this breed is a top contender. [Source: Vetstreet]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A soft-coated Wheaten Terrier with a tousled beige coat sits attentively, embodying the charm of a medium-sized dog. | Image source: Photo by Lisa from Pexels on Pexels

The Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier boasts a soft, silky coat that sheds very little, making it a strong option for allergy-prone families. Their coat doesn’t trap much dander, helping to keep allergens at bay. These terriers are friendly, spirited, and deeply devoted to their people, offering both companionship and allergy relief. Regular brushing is important to prevent matting and further reduce dander. If you want a cheerful, hypoallergenic dog, the Wheaten Terrier is a fantastic pick. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Lagotto Romagnolo

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A charming Lagotto Romagnolo, known for its dense curly coat, sits alertly in a sunlit Italian garden. | Image source: Photo by JacLou- DL on Pexels

The Lagotto Romagnolo is admired for its dense, curly hair, which helps limit the spread of dander and makes it a sought-after hypoallergenic breed. Originally bred for truffle hunting in Italy, this energetic and affectionate dog is known for its keen nose and loyal nature. Their unique coat requires regular grooming to maintain its hypoallergenic qualities and prevent matting. For allergy sufferers who want an active, intelligent companion, the Lagotto Romagnolo is a remarkable choice. [Source: American Kennel Club]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Basenji

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A sleek, short-haired Basenji gazes alertly ahead, showcasing the breed’s signature elegance and famously barkless nature. | Image source: Wikipedia

The Basenji features a short, fine coat that sheds minimally and has a notably low odor, making it a suitable choice for allergy sufferers. This breed is also famous for its unique, yodel-like bark called a “barroo,” adding to its charm. Basenjis are clean, independent, and energetic companions, well-suited to active homes seeking a low-allergen dog with a distinctive personality. [Source: PetMD]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Irish Water Spaniel

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A lively Irish Water Spaniel with a curly chocolate coat stands by the lake, ready for a swim. | Image source: Photo by Serhat Aktepe on Pexels

The Irish Water Spaniel stands out with its curly, water-repellent coat, which helps keep dander close to the body and minimizes shedding. This makes them a smart option for households with allergy concerns. Known for their playful, energetic, and affectionate disposition, Irish Water Spaniels thrive in active environments where they can participate in regular exercise and fun activities. Routine grooming is essential to maintain their coat and reduce allergens. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Chinese Crested

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A playful Chinese Crested hairless dog, a charming toy breed, sits alertly with its signature tufts of fur. | Image source: Wikipedia

The Chinese Crested is available in two distinct varieties: the almost-hairless “Hairless” and the soft-coated “Powderpuff.” The Hairless type produces minimal dander, making it especially appealing to allergy sufferers. Meanwhile, the Powderpuff’s fine, silky hair also sheds very little. Both versions are known for their affectionate, lively personalities and striking appearance. With proper grooming and care, Chinese Cresteds can be a loving, hypoallergenic addition to most homes. [Source: Petfinder]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless)

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A sleek Xoloitzcuintli, the ancient Mexican hairless dog breed, stands alert against a sunlit garden backdrop. | Image source: Photo on Pexels

The Xoloitzcuintli, often called the Mexican Hairless, is prized for its nearly hairless body, which significantly reduces dander and makes it an excellent choice for allergy sufferers. This ancient breed dates back thousands of years and is celebrated for its calm, loyal temperament. Xolos require minimal grooming and are generally low maintenance, aside from basic skin care. Their unique appearance and gentle, devoted nature make them a fascinating and allergy-friendly companion. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Afghan Hound

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
An elegant Afghan Hound with flowing, silky hair stands proudly, showcasing the breed’s distinctive long-haired beauty. | Image source: Photo on Pexels

The Afghan Hound is admired for its long, silky coat that sheds infrequently, which can help limit allergen spread in the home. While their elegant appearance is striking, Afghan Hounds are also known for their independent and sometimes aloof demeanor. Regular grooming is necessary to keep their beautiful coat in top shape and reduce possible allergens. For those seeking a hypoallergenic dog with grace and personality, the Afghan Hound is a standout. [Source: Vetstreet]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Dog Breeds That May Trigger Allergies

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A fluffy dog lounges on a couch, its fur visibly shedding—highlighting concerns about dander and allergies. | Image source: Photo by Simona Kidrič on Pexels

While many breeds are suitable for allergy sufferers, some dogs tend to produce more dander and shed heavily, increasing the chance of allergic reactions. Understanding which breeds are less allergy-friendly can help you make an informed decision and avoid unnecessary discomfort in your household.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Labrador Retriever

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A cheerful Labrador Retriever, its glossy coat shedding lightly—a hallmark of this beloved breed. | Image source: Photo by Mohan Nannapaneni on Pexels

The Labrador Retriever is a popular family dog, but unfortunately, it’s not ideal for allergy sufferers. Labs shed heavily year-round and produce significant amounts of dander, both of which can easily trigger allergic reactions. Their dense double coat can spread allergens throughout the home, making regular cleaning a necessity for those with sensitivities. [Source: Mayo Clinic]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. German Shepherd

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A majestic German Shepherd with a thick double coat stands alert, showcasing the strength of this large breed dog. | Image source: Photo on Pexels

German Shepherds are admired for their intelligence and loyalty, but their thick double coat sheds continuously—and even more during seasonal changes. This constant shedding releases a steady stream of dander into the environment, making them a common culprit for allergy flare-ups. For those with sensitivities, the German Shepherd’s grooming needs and shedding may be difficult to manage. [Source: WebMD]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Golden Retriever

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A lovable golden retriever lounges contentedly on the living room rug, its soft fur a testament to family life and gentle shedding. | Image source: Photo on Pexels

The Golden Retriever is famous for its affectionate, outgoing nature, but it’s also one of the breeds most likely to trigger allergies. Goldens shed heavily throughout the year, and their abundant fur can easily carry and spread dander around your home. For people with allergies, this lovable breed may unfortunately present significant challenges. [Source: AKC]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Siberian Husky

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A majestic Siberian Husky with a thick double coat stands alert, embodying the strength of northern breeds. | Image source: Photo by Lucas Andrade on Pexels

The Siberian Husky is known for its striking looks and athleticism, but its dense undercoat sheds profusely—especially during seasonal “blowouts.” This heavy shedding spreads dander throughout the home, making the Husky a challenging breed for allergy sufferers. Regular grooming helps, but for those with allergies, Huskies can still be a significant source of discomfort. [Source: PetMD]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Saint Bernard

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A majestic Saint Bernard lounges on the hardwood floor, tufts of shedding fur scattered around its massive paws. | Image source: Photo by La Fattoria di Tobia Rifugio per Animali on Pexels

The Saint Bernard is a gentle giant, but its thick, heavy coat sheds large amounts of fur and dander. This combination often provokes allergic symptoms in sensitive individuals, especially during seasonal changes. Despite their sweet temperament, Saint Bernards require frequent grooming, and their shedding habits can make life challenging for allergy-prone families. [Source: Vetstreet]

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion & Final Considerations

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
A joyful family gathers in their backyard, sharing smiles and laughter while lovingly caring for their playful dog. | Image source: Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

Finding the right dog for allergy sufferers requires careful consideration and research. While hypoallergenic breeds can reduce the risk of reactions, individual sensitivities vary greatly. It’s wise to spend time around different breeds, consult with your allergist, and talk to reputable breeders before making a decision. With the right approach, you can enjoy the companionship of a loving dog while managing your allergies effectively.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Disclaimer

12 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Allergy Sufferers, and 5 That May Cause Reactions
Source: Pexels

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional or allergist for personalized recommendations before choosing a dog. Your health and comfort should come first.

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement