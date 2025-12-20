Home Environmental 12 Extreme Cold Events That Completely Shattered Records
12 Extreme Cold Events That Completely Shattered Records

By Trista - December 20, 2025

Throughout history, the world has witnessed extreme cold events that have dramatically impacted regions across the globe. These unprecedented freezes have not only shattered temperature records but have also disrupted daily life, altered climate patterns, and spurred extensive scientific research. From historic blizzards and unthinkable polar lows to icy spells that have stunned even the coldest regions, these events highlight the planet’s capacity for temperature extremes. In this article, we explore a selection of such record-breaking cold events, delving into their causes, impacts, and the lessons they offer for understanding our changing climate.

1. Vostok Station, Antarctica (July 1983)

Photo by Alexey Demidov on Pexels

On July 21, 1983, the Vostok Station in Antarctica recorded the coldest temperature ever measured on Earth, plunging to -89.2°C (-128.6°F). This extreme cold was attributed to the station’s high elevation of 3,488 meters (11,444 feet), its location far from the moderating influence of oceans, and the long polar night, which resulted in prolonged periods without sunlight. These factors combined to create an environment where temperatures rarely rise above -25°C during summer and frequently fall below -70°C in winter. (en.wikipedia.org) This record-breaking temperature remains the lowest ever recorded on Earth. (guinnessworldrecords.com)

2. Oymyakon, Russia (February 1933)

Landscape near Oymyakon in February 2013. Source: Wikipedia

On February 6, 1933, Oymyakon, a remote village in Siberia, recorded a temperature of -67.7°C (-89.9°F), marking it as the coldest inhabited place on Earth. This extreme cold is due to its location in a valley surrounded by mountains, causing cold air to pool and resulting in prolonged periods of freezing temperatures. Residents endure harsh winters, with average January temperatures around -50°C (-58°F), and the ground remains permanently frozen. Despite the severe cold, the village experiences a brief summer, with temperatures occasionally rising above 30°C (86°F). (en.wikipedia.org)

3. North American Cold Wave (January 2019)

Photo by Karola G on Pexels

In January 2019, a massive Arctic outbreak brought extreme cold to parts of North America, with temperatures in Chicago and Minneapolis plunging to near -45°C (-50°F). Wind chills in these cities reached even lower temperatures, causing widespread disruptions. The severe cold led to the cancellation of over 2,000 flights nationwide and prompted authorities to issue warnings about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia. Several fatalities were reported due to the extreme conditions. For more details, refer to CNN’s coverage of the event. (amp.cnn.com)

4. Mount Washington, USA (February 2023)

A view from the top of the observatory tower at Mount Washington State Park, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-79 Celsius) is seen in a still image from a live camera in New Hampshire, U.S. February 4, 2023. Source: Mount Washington Observatory / mountwashington.org / Handout via REUTERS

In early February 2023, the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire recorded a wind chill of -108°F (-78°C), the lowest ever observed in the United States. This extreme cold was due to a combination of arctic air and strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 127 mph and actual temperatures dropping to -47°F (-44°C). The observatory, situated at 6,288 feet in the White Mountains, is renowned for its severe weather conditions and is often cited as the ‘Home of the World’s Worst Weather.’ For more details, refer to The Weather Channel’s coverage of the event. (weather.com)

5. Yukon, Canada (February 1947)

A road filled with snow patches looking towards snow covered mountains and cloudy skies in Yukon Territory. Source: Wikimedia Commons

On February 3, 1947, Snag, Yukon, recorded a temperature of -63°C (-81.4°F), marking the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada. (canadashistory.ca) This remote community, situated near an emergency military airstrip, became the focal point of scientific interest due to the extreme cold. The event remains a benchmark for North American cold snaps, highlighting the region’s capacity for severe winter conditions. (yukonnuggets.com)

6. Sněžka, Czech Republic (February 1929)

Mountain summit in Sněžka. Source: May

In February 1929, Sněžka, the highest peak in the Czech Republic at 1,603 meters, experienced exceptionally cold temperatures. On February 11, 1929, a temperature of -42.2°C (-44°F) was recorded in Litvínovice, South Bohemia, marking the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country. (english.radio.cz) This extreme cold led to significant hardships, including transportation disruptions and widespread agricultural losses. The winter of 1928-29 remains one of the coldest on record in Central Europe. (chmi.cz)

7. Europe’s 1956 Cold Wave

Source: Wikipedia

In February 1956, Europe experienced one of its most severe cold waves, with France recording temperatures as low as -26°C (-15°F). Rivers froze, crops failed, and thousands were left without heat. The event spanned much of the continent and is still regarded as one of its harshest winters. Details and meteorological analyses are available from Meteo France: (fr.wikipedia.org)

8. Ust’-Schugor, Russia (December 1978)

Republic Of Komi. Source: Wikimedia Commons

In December 1978, Ust’-Schugor, a remote village in the Komi Republic of Russia, recorded a temperature of -58.1°C (-72.6°F), marking the coldest temperature ever recorded in Europe. This extreme cold snap immobilized transportation and impacted utilities across vast remote stretches. The event remains a significant point in Russian meteorological history. For full records, refer to Russian weather agencies: (meteoinfo.ru)

9. Yellowknife, Canada (January 1947 & 1966)

Heavy ice fog can develop on the coldest winter mornings. Source: Wikipedia

Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, has experienced extreme cold temperatures, notably in January 1947 and November 1966. On January 31, 1947, the city recorded its coldest temperature at -51.2°C (-60.2°F). In November 1966, temperatures dropped to -44.4°C (-47.9°F). These severe cold spells impacted mining operations and indigenous communities, highlighting the challenges of life near the Arctic Circle. Further reading is available at the Canadian Encyclopedia: (thecanadianencyclopedia.ca)

10. Greenland Ice Cap (December 1991)

Aerial view of the ice sheet’s eastern coast. Source: Wikipedia

On December 22, 1991, an automatic weather station near the summit of Greenland’s ice sheet recorded a temperature of -69.6°C (-93.3°F), the coldest ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere. This extreme cold complicates ice core sampling and polar research. Climate scientists often reference this reading when discussing Arctic climate change. For detailed discussion, see the National Snow & Ice Data Center: (en.wikipedia.org)

11. The Great Blizzard of 1899 (United States)

Shoveled sidewalks following the an 1899 snow storm. Source: Wikipedia

In February 1899, the United States experienced the “Great Arctic Outbreak,” one of the most severe cold spells in its history. Temperatures plummeted across the country, with Montana recording lows of -61°F (-52°C). Remarkably, Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, saw its first significant snowfall, with 2.8 inches (7.1 cm) accumulating on February 13, 1899. This event remains a benchmark in American meteorological studies. (history.com)

12. Norilsk, Russia (January 2001)

Photo by Roman Biernacki on Pexels

In January 2001, Norilsk, one of the world’s northernmost cities, experienced extreme cold temperatures. On January 30, 2001, the city recorded a temperature of -64°C (-83°F), marking it as one of the coldest temperatures ever observed in Norilsk. This severe cold highlighted the challenges faced by the city, built on permafrost, including infrastructure issues and health concerns for its residents. For more details on Norilsk’s climate records, refer to the Siberian Times: (siberiantimes.com)

Conclusion

Photo by beijia MAO on Pexels

These 12 record-shattering cold events underscore the formidable power of nature’s extremes. From frozen cities to icebound wildernesses, these occurrences have profoundly impacted economies, communities, and scientific understanding worldwide. As our climate continues to shift, examining these profound freezes offers valuable context for preparing for future temperature shocks. Understanding the interplay between climate change and extreme cold events is crucial for developing effective adaptation strategies and mitigating potential risks associated with such occurrences.

