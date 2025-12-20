12 Extreme Cold Events That Completely Shattered Records

Throughout history, the world has witnessed extreme cold events that have dramatically impacted regions across the globe. These unprecedented freezes have not only shattered temperature records but have also disrupted daily life, altered climate patterns, and spurred extensive scientific research. From historic blizzards and unthinkable polar lows to icy spells that have stunned even the coldest regions, these events highlight the planet’s capacity for temperature extremes. In this article, we explore a selection of such record-breaking cold events, delving into their causes, impacts, and the lessons they offer for understanding our changing climate.