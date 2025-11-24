12 Constellations That Inspired the Zodiac — and the Astronomers Who Mapped Them

The origins of the zodiac can be traced back to ancient astronomers who observed the night sky and identified twelve key constellations. These patterns not only guided agricultural cycles and navigation but also formed the backbone of astrology, influencing cultures across millennia. The scientific mapping of these constellations further deepened our understanding of the cosmos, blending myth, observation, and rigor. Explore the stories behind these 12 constellations and the astronomers whose work shaped our connection to the stars.