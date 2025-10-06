The escalating climate crisis demands innovative solutions beyond traditional methods. Recent reports indicate that global temperatures are rising at unprecedented rates, with the Arctic warming more than three times the global average. (reuters.com) This alarming trend underscores the urgency for breakthrough ideas to mitigate climate change. In response, scientists and researchers are exploring unconventional approaches that, while unconventional, hold promise in addressing this global challenge.
10 Weird Experiments to Reverse Climate Change — That Might Actually Work
