Home Space 10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
Space

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space

By Shannon Quinn - June 25, 2025

Humanity’s journey into the cosmos isn’t just about launching astronauts or satellites. Our curiosity knows no bounds, prompting us to send some truly unexpected items beyond our atmosphere. Each object tells a story—of science, hope, culture, or simply whimsy.

From cultural artefacts to pieces of everyday life, the list of what has left Earth’s gravity is both fascinating and bizarre. What motivates these choices? Sometimes it’s scientific inquiry, other times, a desire to leave a mark on the universe. Prepare to be surprised by what humanity has dared to send into the great unknown.

NEXT >>

1. Salmonella Bacteria

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
A close-up view of colorful bacterial colonies growing in a petri dish as part of a fascinating space experiment. | Photo by Wassily Kandark on Pexels

When NASA sent Salmonella bacteria to space aboard the Space Shuttle, the mission aimed to uncover how microgravity influences microbial behavior. The results were startling: the bacteria actually became more virulent in orbit. This discovery offered valuable insights for protecting astronaut health and understanding how diseases might spread in enclosed, extraterrestrial environments. Experiments like these are essential, as they highlight hidden risks in space travel. The findings have even influenced research on Earth. Read more from NASA.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A close-up shot of a hand gripping a glowing lightsaber, highlighting the ostentatious allure of the Star Wars universe.” | Image from www.flickr.com (Creative Commons Licensed)

In 2007, NASA brought science fiction a little closer to reality by flying Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber prop aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. Used by Mark Hamill in the iconic Star Wars films, the lightsaber’s journey commemorated the saga’s 30th anniversary and celebrated humanity’s fascination with space. This symbolic gesture beautifully bridged the worlds of pop culture and scientific achievement, showcasing how space exploration inspires imagination across generations. More details on Space.com.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. A Car (Tesla Roadster)

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A shiny Tesla Roadster, elegant and sleek, basks in the setting sun, radiating an aura of futuristic luxury.” | Image from en.m.wikipedia.org (Creative Commons Licensed)

In a feat that blurred the line between science and spectacle, SpaceX launched Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster into space in 2018 atop the mighty Falcon Heavy rocket. Behind the wheel sat ‘Starman,’ a mannequin dressed in a SpaceX suit, as the car began its endless orbit around the sun. This unforgettable stunt not only showcased the immense power of Falcon Heavy, but also ignited imaginations across the globe. Further reading at The Verge.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. A Wheel of Cheese

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A robust cheese wheel sits majestically, showcasing its rich, creamy interior and golden rind.” | Photo by Hert Niks on Pexels

Not every payload is purely scientific. In 2010, SpaceX slyly included a wheel of Le Brouère cheese on the Dragon capsule’s first flight. This lighthearted nod to Monty Python injected a sense of humor and tradition into a milestone mission. Even as technology pushes boundaries, there’s always room for a playful touch in space exploration. See SpaceX’s announcement.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Human Ashes

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
A rocket carrying the ashes of Gene Roddenberry soars into the starry sky, symbolizing a memorial spaceflight tribute. | Photo by Wikipedia

For some, the ultimate adventure extends beyond life itself. Celestis, a private company, has launched human ashes into space, including the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. This remarkable memorial service allows individuals to rest among the stars, fulfilling dreams of a cosmic journey. The idea has resonated with space enthusiasts and sci-fi fans alike, transforming the final frontier into a meaningful resting place. Read more at BBC News.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Tardigrades (Water Bears)

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
A close-up view of a tardigrade, also known as a water bear, showcases this fascinating microscopic animal. | Photo by Wikipedia

Known for their incredible resilience, tardigrades—microscopic “water bears”—have been sent on multiple missions to test their survival skills in the harshest conditions imaginable. Scientists are fascinated by their ability to withstand extreme radiation, temperature, and even the vacuum of space. In an unexpected twist, thousands of tardigrades accidentally crash-landed on the Moon in 2019 when an Israeli lunar lander missed its mark. More information at National Geographic.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Music Records (Golden Records)

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A vibrant array of vintage music records, with their colorful sleeves contrasting beautifully against a retro background.” | Photo by Expect Best on Pexels

Among the most ambitious and poetic objects launched into space are the Golden Records aboard the Voyager 1 and 2 probes, sent out in 1977. Each record contains an eclectic mix of Earth’s sounds, music, and greetings in 55 languages—including Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” Acting as cosmic time capsules, these records are intended for any intelligent life that might encounter them, offering a message of humanity’s existence and culture across deep space. Details at NASA’s Voyager page.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Lego Figurines

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A vibrant collection of Lego figurines, animated in a lively tableau of characters, tales, and colorful blocks.” | Image from www.flickr.com (Creative Commons Licensed)

In 2011, NASA’s Juno spacecraft carried three special passengers: custom Lego figurines representing Galileo, Jupiter, and the goddess Juno. These tiny travelers weren’t just for fun—they were created to spark curiosity and inspire young people to explore science and space. The partnership between NASA and Lego shows how education and play can unite to make space missions even more engaging for the next generation. See NASA’s mission page.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Pizza Delivery

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“A jubilant Pizza Hut delivery driver, with a car full of fresh, cheesy pizzas, ready to satisfy hunger cravings across town.” | Photo by Norma Mortenson on Pexels

In a move that combined marketing genius with culinary adventure, Pizza Hut made history in 2001 by delivering a pizza to the International Space Station. The pizza, vacuum-sealed and specially crafted for space, was enjoyed by Russian cosmonauts as part of a memorable promotional stunt. This unique delivery not only entertained the public but also demonstrated how even the comforts of home can reach orbit. Read more at CNN.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. A Corned Beef Sandwich

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
“Succulent corned beef stacked high between freshly toasted bread slices, complemented with tangy mustard and crisp lettuce.” | Image from commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons Licensed)

One of the most legendary episodes in early spaceflight occurred when astronaut John Young smuggled a corned beef sandwich aboard Gemini 3 in 1965. While the stunt amused many, it also raised alarms about floating crumbs potentially damaging sensitive spacecraft equipment. As a result, food protocols for astronauts became much stricter. This quirky moment remains a memorable footnote in the history of space travel. Smithsonian Magazine explores the story.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion

10 Surprising Things We’ve Sent Into Space
A sleek rocket soars through a galaxy of twinkling stars, capturing the boundless imagination of space exploration. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The astonishing variety of objects we’ve launched into space—ranging from bacteria and toys to cultural icons—reveals the boundless scope of human curiosity and creativity. Every quirky payload reflects our desire to experiment, commemorate, and connect across the cosmos.

These choices remind us that space exploration isn’t just a technical challenge; it’s a cultural journey fueled by imagination and wonder. As we continue to push the boundaries, who knows what surprising artifact humanity will send into orbit next? Stay curious—the universe is waiting.

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement