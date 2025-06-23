10 Scientific Breakthroughs That Were Pure Accidents

Throughout history, some of the world’s most transformative scientific breakthroughs weren’t the result of meticulous planning—they happened by pure accident. Serendipity has often played a powerful role in shaping human progress, turning unexpected mistakes and chance encounters into revolutionary discoveries.



These accidental moments have led to innovations that changed the way we live, work, and understand our universe. As you’ll soon see, the path to scientific greatness is sometimes paved with surprises, reminding us that curiosity and open minds can turn even the simplest mishaps into history-making moments.