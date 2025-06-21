Home Science 10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
Science

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published

By Shannon Quinn - June 21, 2025

Science is often seen as a realm of serious inquiry, but sometimes, researchers venture into the downright bizarre. Believe it or not, some of the most unconventional experiments have found their way into respected journals—leaving readers both amused and amazed. Whether it’s testing the intelligence of pigeons or examining the effects of laughter yoga on mood, these studies prove that curiosity knows no bounds. Prepare to explore a collection of hilarious, head-scratching experiments that remind us: in science, no question is too strange to ask.

NEXT >>

1. Do Chickens Prefer Beautiful Humans?

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
“Deliciously prepared chicken, golden and crispy, resting on fine china under the delicate glow of dining room light.” | Image from new.m.wikipedia.org (Creative Commons Licensed)

In one of the quirkiest experiments ever published, scientists wanted to know: Can chickens tell who’s attractive? Researchers showed chickens photos of human faces previously rated as “beautiful” or “unattractive” by people. Astonishingly, the chickens pecked more often at the faces humans found attractive, suggesting some shared visual cues in facial recognition. This oddball study offered surprising insights into animal cognition and perception, sparking laughter and genuine curiosity alike. Read more about the chicken beauty experiment if you dare to question your own appeal!

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. The Effect of Music on Cheese Flavor

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
A wheel of cheese wearing headphones sits surrounded by floating music notes, illustrating the unique cheese aging process. | Photo by Mark Stebnicki on Pexels

Imagine cheese grooving to hip-hop—or soaking in Mozart’s melodies. That’s exactly what Swiss researchers did when they exposed wheels of Emmental cheese to various genres, from classical to techno and hip-hop, during the aging process. The result? Each cheese developed a distinct flavor profile, with hip-hop-infused cheese described as having a stronger aroma and taste than its classical counterpart. This experiment playfully challenges our assumptions about food science and the ways external factors can influence taste. See the full story on musical cheese here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. The ‘Five-Second Rule’ Put to the Test

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
A slice of pizza lies on the kitchen floor next to a ticking stopwatch, surrounded by cartoonish germs. | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

We’ve all heard the “five-second rule”—but does it really keep your snack safe? Researchers dropped food on various surfaces and measured how quickly bacteria hopped on. The findings were clear: contamination happens almost instantly, debunking the comforting myth once and for all. This lighthearted yet practical experiment combined scientific rigor with everyday relevance, making us rethink our kitchen habits. Learn more about this germy truth.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Do Dogs Align Themselves with Earth’s Magnetic Field?

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
“A jubilant Springer Spaniel prances through a sunlit field, his tail wagging in sheer joy.” | Photo by Alotrobo on Pexels

Next time you walk your dog, take a closer look—there might be some magnetic magic at play. Scientists from the Czech Republic and Germany observed hundreds of dogs during their bathroom breaks and discovered a peculiar trend: dogs often align their bodies along the north-south axis of Earth’s magnetic field when pooping. This odd but meticulously conducted experiment opened up fresh questions about animal navigation and sensitivity to magnetic fields. Check out the full study on canine compass behavior.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. The Pitch Drop Experiment: Watching Tar Flow for Decades

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
A vintage laboratory setting showcases the famous pitch drop experiment beside an antique hourglass, blending science and time. | Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Patience is a virtue—especially for those involved in the Pitch Drop Experiment at the University of Queensland. Since 1927, researchers have watched a blob of pitch (a tar-like substance) inch its way through a funnel, with a drop falling only every eight to thirteen years. This hilariously slow study has fascinated people worldwide, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records for its longevity and revealing surprising truths about viscosity and material science. Follow the world’s slowest experiment here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Do People Recognize Their Own Backside?

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
A group of human silhouettes stands in a row, highlighting the humorous challenge of recognizing friends from behind. | Photo by Nikita Nikitin on Pexels

How well do you know yourself—literally? A British psychologist set out to discover if people could pick out photos of their own backsides from a lineup. The results were hilarious and surprisingly insightful: most participants were able to identify their own rear ends with impressive accuracy. This tongue-in-cheek experiment raised thoughtful questions about body awareness and self-recognition, all while inspiring plenty of chuckles. Read more about this cheeky study.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. The Impact of Swearing on Pain Tolerance

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
Keywords: “pain” Caption: “A lone figure grips their knee in agony, their face twisted with the unbearable intensity of pain.” | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Ever stubbed your toe and let a few choice words fly? Science has your back. In a playful yet enlightening experiment, researchers asked volunteers to plunge their hands into icy water while repeating either neutral words or good old-fashioned swear words. Those who swore managed to keep their hands submerged longer, showing that cursing genuinely boosts pain tolerance. This study not only brought a smile to participants’ faces but also revealed a fascinating psychological benefit to letting loose a little in moments of discomfort. See the full details here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Do Cows Have Best Friends?

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
“An idyllic scene of grazing cows, peacefully munching on lush green pasture under a tranquil blue sky.” | Photo by Vlad Chețan on Pexels

Move over, humans—cows have best friends, too! Researchers at the University of Northampton closely observed cow herds and discovered that these gentle giants show lower stress levels when paired with their favorite companions. When separated from their BFFs, cows exhibited signs of anxiety, but when together, their heart rates dropped and they became noticeably calmer. This heartwarming and humorous experiment highlights the emotional depth of animals and reminds us how friendship transcends species. Read more about bovine besties here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. The Frequency of Left-Handedness in Bisexuals

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
A left-handed researcher takes notes beside a vibrant bisexual flag, preparing for a study in psychology. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Some studies take a wonderfully quirky approach to understanding human diversity. One such experiment explored whether bisexual individuals are more likely to be left-handed than their heterosexual or homosexual peers. The findings? Bisexuals showed a slightly higher rate of left-handedness, sparking new questions about the links between brain development, handedness, and sexual orientation. While the study’s focus may seem unusual, it opened up thought-provoking avenues in neuroscience and psychology. Check out the study details here.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. The ‘Beer Goggles’ Effect Quantified

10 Most Hilarious Experiments That Actually Got Published
“A frothy pint of golden beer rests on an antique wooden bar, inviting and refreshing after a long day’s work.” | Photo by Segev Vision on Pexels

To cap off our tour through science’s oddest moments, researchers decided to quantify the legendary ‘beer goggles’ effect. By measuring how alcohol changes our perception of attractiveness, the study proved what many suspected: after a few drinks, people genuinely look better to us. This playful yet telling experiment highlights how even our perceptions can be hilariously altered by chemistry.

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement