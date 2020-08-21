What Is Dyslexia and How Video Games Can Help Kids With The Condition

No matter what your stance is on video games, you must admit that they do have their advantages. First, they’re known to improve coordination, enhance memory, and problem-solving skills. Why? Because there is much mental stimulation in games – especially when they’re full of action or challenges. It can also help improve concentration and attention. If you have a child who plays, you know it’s easy to focus on the game for an extended period. It can also help improve social skills because players need to engage in the game and enhance multi-tasking skills simultaneously.

That is already many benefits, and it’s not even all of them. The more researchers study video games, the more you find out about them from their advantages to disadvantages. One recent study started looking at what games did for people with learning disabilities, specifically dyslexia and found startling results.

Dyslexia Is A Learning Disability

Dyslexia is a learning disability that causes you to struggle with processing alphabetic letters, numbers, symbolic codes, and other features representing speech sounds and qualities. Dr. W. Pringle Morgan in Sussex, England is the first physician to describe the condition in 1896, when he wrote, “Percy F.,… aged 14,… has always been a bright and intelligent boy, quick at games, and in no way inferior to others of his age. His great difficulty has been—and is now—his inability to learn to read.”

Despite what people usually think, dyslexia doesn’t mean that you see or write your letters backward. Many children will do this when they’re learning. People with dyslexia have through writing and naming letters. Studies have shown that they see things three-dimensionally, which will affect the way they understand and view words and numbers.