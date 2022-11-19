These People Found Mushrooms So Incredible, They Had to Take It to the Internet

Hiking in the forest brings us happiness. It’s good for our mental and physical health, and it’s beneficial all around to escape the city and turn off our electronics. But the forest is full of magical treats, and that includes mushrooms. These people on the internet found mushrooms that’ll blow your mind. These mushrooms are colorful, and giant, and look like something out of a Lord of the Rings movie. Even though we eat mushrooms in a variety of ways, it’s best not to let these mushrooms within ten feet of your mouth. Some of them are creepy, while others look quite magical. While some mushrooms are edible, others are extremely poisonous and may have detrimental effects on your health. Interestingly enough, mushrooms feed on dead and decaying material. They sometimes even have a network of neurons underneath the surface of the soil. This network is closely related to the neurons of the human brain.

Disclaimer: Only experienced foragers and professionals should eat wild mushrooms. If you are not sure about a mushroom, please don’t eat it. It could have deadly consequences.

There are over 14,000 species of mushrooms, and you’ll find all sorts of mushrooms all year long. This is especially true after heavy rains when the soil is damp and fertile. Mushrooms love moist and humid conditions! You won’t only find these mushrooms in the dirt. Since the mushroom is a spore-bearing fruit of a fungus body, you’ll find them on its food source or above ground. Next time you’re out walking around the forest, try and see how many different types of mushrooms you can find.

Rainbow Fungus

Whoever thought that the fungus among us could look like a rainbow? It’s well-known that mold is multi-colored. This is what we imagine the smurf’s to live in. These are quite the magical fungi. It looks like the people who found these mushrooms collected every single color out there, almost like “collect them all” Pokemon style. When these people found mushrooms so colorful, there was no way they weren’t going to let the rest of the world take a look. The earth is fascinating, just look at how many colors of mushrooms are out there. Most of us are used to the common white and brown mushrooms we sprinkled onto our pasta or eat in a stir fry. Things just got a lot more interesting (via Bored Panda).