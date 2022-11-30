These Images Make Us a Little Scared of Mother Nature’s Bad Side

Mother Nature has a wild side that has all of us beat. We all know she’s destructive, and with one gust of wind, can destroy the lives of thousands of people. Based on these photographs, which we’ve collected from real people on the internet, we can see firsthand just how wild Mother Nature is. These photographs captured large fallen trees, splitting a house in two, intense dust storms, flooded kitchens and metro stations, and cars buried under dozens of feet of snow. Next time it rains, you might be grateful that you’re only getting a little bit of water and not a destructive snowstorm!

Intense Dust Storm

If this picture doesn’t show Mother Nature’s wild side, then we’re not sure what does. This person was on a plane leaving Phoenix, Arizona as this dust storm rolled in. Those people sitting on the airplane must’ve felt relief mixed in with FOMO. The people on land experienced the dust storm full-on, which was either incredibly fun or terrifying. Either way, this bird’s eye view is remarkable, and it’s safe to say this person was in the right place at the right time. At least they weren’t digging sand out of their ears for days afterward like everyone else on land was (via Bored Panda).