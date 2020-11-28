There are some animals out there that make some incredibly dumb decisions, making you question their sanity and common sense. Yet there are others that are considered to be very smart and tend to show this on a regular basis. In fact, some of the most intelligent animals on the planet are known for doing some brilliant things. For example, some have been known to save the lives of human beings even when they do not have to. Others open up hard husks or fruits better than humans. Meanwhile, some are geniuses in combat or movement, making it harder to kill or keep caged. Heck, some even learn sign language to speak with humans.

There are obviously exceptions to every rule. There could be a particularly smart species with a few bad apples that show a lack of proper intelligence. Meanwhile, you could also see some incredibly intelligent animals come from a species that is not usually considered a smarter species.

However, our focus is going to be mostly on the species overall. What have they done to show they are smart? We wanted to measure this beyond our human level of what is considered intelligent. Rather, we wanted to consider what they are doing and see if it generally gets the job done in the best way the species could handle it. A lot is being considered beyond this, but the important part is that the species shows it is among the most intelligent animals on the planet. There’s no need to wait any longer, let’s get started!

Bees

You’d be surprised how intelligent bees are. Many feel they are just some small insects flying around trying to protect their honey. Yet this is not actually true, especially since not all bees are surrounded by honey all the time. There has been significant research into the intelligence of bees over the years.

The Queen Mary University of London found in their experiment that bees can learn from their environment when gaining a reward for right and wrong moves. On top of this, they will teach other bees to do the same things. If that did not impress you enough, honey bees release a type of gas when they die that other bees will note.

The Bees will then remove the dead bee from the hive. They even have something known as a “waggle dance,” which is a symbolic language of movement. It tells other bees about a direction, distance, and even the quality of specific nectar. Their communication with each other is incredible to see.