The Next Decade in Space: 37 Current and Future Missions That Will Transform Our Future

Humanity stands at the edge of an unprecedented cosmic revolution. In an explosive surge of innovation, 37 groundbreaking space missions are about to catapult our understanding of the universe into territory once reserved for science fiction. Right now, brilliant minds across Earth are locked in a thrilling race beyond our atmosphere, building machines that will smash through the boundaries of what we thought possible. These missions won’t just return us to the Moon or touch Martian soil. They’ll rip open the veil shrouding our cosmic neighborhood and forever transform humanity’s place among the stars.