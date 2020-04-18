The Issues With Accuracy of At-Home DNA Tests

Have you been thinking about your family history and wondered if there was a way you could find out more about yourself? You probably thought your only option was to start researching and creating a family tree.

The good news is that you aren’t going to have to sift through the archives, and science can make this process a lot easier and faster for you. It’s called a DNA test. All you have to do is spit into a tube and send it to the lab.

Sending Your Swab To The Lab

Once your DNA swab has gone off to the labs, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for the results. Another reason for DNA testing could be that you want to know more about yourself and not just your family history. Perhaps you want to learn more about your health.

It is known as DNA sequencing. In essence, this is looking at the order of the letters that make up your DNA. These letters are known as nucleotides and are the chemicals that create what is known as your DNA.