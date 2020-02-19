The Future of Artificial Intelligence

Can the human brain match the competence of artificial intelligence or vice versa? For many years, the questions that mostly puzzle people relate to the synchronization of computer systems with the knowledge of human beings. However, the emergence of artificial intelligence has abolished every thought about the proficiency of machines in performing the tasks that require the functioning of the human mind.

The tasks that the machines perform are varied as well as similar to what human beings do. From making critical decisions to visualization, figuring out the tenets of communication to the perception of languages, the list is endless. If you study the dictionary meaning of artificial intelligence, you will come to know one facet. However, when you delve deep, you will learn more about the effectiveness of machines in impersonating those tasks that require human intelligence.

Types of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is found in two categories: general and narrow. Narrow artificial intelligence refers to systems that include the proficiency of carrying out tasks in the way people feed information into it. You will come across the implementation of this computer system in figuring out speech and language on some of the latest mobile phones from top-notch manufacturers like Apple and Samsung.

Besides that application of AI, you will also interact with similar systems of recognizing communication in modern cars. The only difference between Narrow AI and the human brain is that the former functions in the way it is asked to do, unlike our minds.