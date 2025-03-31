Thomas Edison’s name echoes through history as America’s greatest inventor. School textbooks praise his genius while museums display his creations. Yet a darker truth lurks behind the myth. Many celebrated inventions attributed to Edison came from other brilliant minds who lacked his wealth, connections, and marketing savvy. Let’s examine 25 inventions commonly credited to Edison that he didn’t truly create.
The Edison Myth Unraveled: 27 Inventions He Claimed But Didn't Create
