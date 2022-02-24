No Man’s Sky was released in 2016 by Hello Games. While they were technically published originally by Sony Entertainment to become a PlayStation exclusive, that eventually changed. However, it was due to this Sony partnership that Hello Games put out a massively hyped game that turned out to be…well…trash. The Hello Games crew could have moved on to another IP. They made plenty of money off of No Man’s Sky and would be able to move past it, but they chose to stick with this title. They wanted to give gamers what they hyped up and promised during the build-up to its release.

Since then, the team has put out at least one major update annually over the last 5 years. Of course, more than a dozen updates have been released in that time. All of them have been free too. Of course, it involved a variety of different things. From various starship types to building materials and so on. One of their latest updates allows you to become what is essentially a Mayor of your own settlement. The updates have also allowed us to get brand new worlds and star systems, which are absolutely incredible. Gamers love visiting the amazing worlds, so we felt you all might like to see some of the best this writer has come across. Let’s get started!