Have you ever gone out to a forest or some other area people aren’t typically crowding up and noticed animals doing things that seemed odd? Funny enough, this is not exactly uncommon to see because people cannot be around animals 24/7. It is likely that when we’re away, they will do some things we never assumed they could. Some of the strangest animal habits are only strange to us, but to the animals, they’re relatively normal.

In spite of this, you could easily point to some specific things as incredibly weird even if you’re another animal. In fact, there are some things that animals do that might actually shock you to find out. Don’t believe us? We thought you might need us to discuss some of the strangest animal habits out there. Therefore, we created a list just for you. We’re pretty sure by the end that you’ll need someone to help pull your mouth up off the floor.

The Lioness That Adopted Gazelles As Her Own Young

Lions tend to be incredibly dangerous to pretty much everyone around them. Heck, female lions have to even hide their young when they are small so that the males won’t eat them. Of course, most of the hunting tends to be something the ladies handle while the males pretty much do nothing all day. Hey, they’re just like us! It would shock you to find out, then, that one Lioness decided to not kill baby gazelles that she came across for food.

Named Kamunyak by the Samburu National Reserve in Northern Kenya, the lioness apparently adopted six different Oryx calves between 2002 to 2003. In fact, she even fought off other predators, including other lions, to keep them safe. She even hunted to help feed them! She also suffered through starvation to help keep them alive too. It is widely assumed by Zoologist that the Lioness likely lost her original lion cubs somehow and took to mothering the baby gazelles as a way to cope.