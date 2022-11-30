Science-Fiction Movies That Made a Complete Mockery Of Real Science

Everyone has a favorite science-fiction movie. This is one of the movie genres that’s been around the longest and had an incredible impact on the film industry. After movies like Star Wars and The Matrix were born, the science-fiction genre skyrocketed and is now one of the most sought-after genres in film. These science-fiction movies excel at making us believe they’re real. They usually make up scientific facts based on real science and put a spin on real-life situations that, when done properly, do a good job of freaking us out. But, oftentimes, this science is so ridiculous that there’s no way we would ever believe it. There are some science-fiction movies out there that made a complete mockery of real science. Even though it’s embarrassing, there’s a sort of dark humor that these movies bring to real-world situations.

Whether it’s unrealistic space conditions, spontaneous volcanic formations, or DNA replication, these movies do a great job of taking liberties with scientific facts in an embarrassing way. These are the movies you can live out your wildest scientific dreams, like cloning humans or walking on Mars, without any ill effects. It’s a shame that we don’t live in a world where any of this is possible. But at least we’re not the directors of these movies and had to sit and watch the world point out our lack of scientific knowledge. We’ll watch from behind the screen.

Die Another Day

In 2002, Lee Tamahori directed Die Another Day. North Korean agents capture James Bond, where they place him in prison. He then travels to Cuba after he escapes. In the movie, what seems like complete accuracy is just another mockery of real science. A baddie from North Korea has his DNA replaced, only because he wants to hide as a British mogul. But, get this. It’s impossible to change your DNA. You can’t simply change your DNA and become another person. If you tried doing this in a hospital, you’d simply die. That’s what should’ve happened in this movie. It would’ve saved us from those horrible couple of hours the movie put us through (via Ranker).