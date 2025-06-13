Rosetta & Philae: The Comet Mission That Proved Scientists Wrong

In March 2004, the Rosetta spacecraft began an unprecedented journey, the result of more than a decade of international planning and innovation. Engineers and scientists from ESA (European Space Agency) set their sights on a bold target: to chase, orbit, and deploy a lander onto a moving comet millions of kilometers from Earth. Achieving this required new technologies, extreme precision, and a leap of faith. The mission’s ambition set the stage for discoveries that would soon challenge long-held theories about comets and the early solar system.