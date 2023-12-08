Home Weird Science Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
Weird Science

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists

By Will Lewis - December 7, 2023

Embark on a fascinating journey where time and reality intertwine, revealing mysterious connections between past and present. Keanu Reeves, Greta Thunberg, and a time-traveling hipster provide intriguing instances that could convince us time travel is real. Additionally, artifacts and art defy reason, with examples such as an iPhone in a 350-year-old painting, an ancient Greek statue resembling a laptop, and a World War II photo featuring a mobile phone.

From a man claiming to be from the year 5000 to the Palenque Image depicting a suspicious traveler, each case brings us closer to an elusive question. As we delve into this captivating journey, the ordinary transforms into the extraordinary, prompting us to ponder: Could time travel be more than a figment of imagination?

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via The Today Show]

Nicolas Cage in the Civil War Era

This is one many are probably familiar with. To begin with, there is an intriguing theory surrounding Nicolas Cage’s potential status as a time traveler. Or he may be an immortal vampire – depending on how sensational you want to make it. But that’s not all. It continues to gather momentum with each new revelation – and there have been many “discoveries.” The initial discovery of his “civil war-era doppelganger” on eBay in 2011 raised eyebrows, and now, a compelling drawing found in a Mexican history book adds another layer to the mystery. Could Nicolas Cage be hiding the fact that he is a time traveler right in front of our eyes?

Shared by a Redditor, the illustration was discovered within a section dedicated to the 19th-century Mexican Emperor Maximilian I. A swift Google search confirms the striking similarity between Maximilian I and the enigmatic actor. Though some deny the resemblance its hard to deny that it makes you question reality. Those instances have led to public speculation that Nicolas Cage could indeed be a time traveler able to transcend over centuries.

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via www.bakesandblooms.com]

Chaplin’s Cell Phone Time Travel

An Irish filmmaker named George Clarke claims to have discovered a modern cell phone in footage from a 1928 Charlie Chaplin film, “The Circus.” Even though commercial cell phones didn’t appear until the early 1980s, Clarke’s YouTube video featuring the puzzling scene has gone viral. In the clip someone is seen walking down the street in a long black coat holding a thin black device to their ear. Some suggest the mysterious person could be a time traveler. Since the film was made in the 1920’s the device’s appearance challenges historical knowledge.

Clarke’s curiosity deepens as he points out the person’s distinct phone-like gestures, and he emphasizes the lack of plausible explanations for the device’s presence in 1928. Even after sharing the video with over 100 people and a film festival audience, Clarke remains completely baffled. Nevertheless, he left the viral clip online to fuel discussions about the potential intersection of past and future in unexpected ways. Moreover, the glimpse of advanced gadgets in the past raises curiosity about time travelers using future technology, offering a tantalizing hint at potential time travel. Consequently, this enigma not only captivates the present but also invites contemplation about the intricate connections between different eras and the possibility of unexplored dimensions in the fabric of time itself.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via CNN]

1989 Greta Thunberg Time Travel

Social media suddenly buzzed with theories suggesting that Greta Thunberg might be a time traveler sent from the future. The speculation gained traction when an old photograph from 1898 surfaced. The photo showed three children operating a goldmine in Canada’s Yukon territory. One child strikingly resembled the 16-year-old activist, not only in her intense stare but also in the distinctive long braided hair. The viral image now raises questions about the uncanny resemblance and the possibility of time-traveling.

Despite the popularity on Twitter, archivists at the University of Washington remain skeptical, emphasizing that the photograph has long been known for depicting the harsh reality faced by families during the Klondike gold rush. Even though the photograph has become a subject of intense interest, generating numerous requests to discuss and use the image, the University’s archivists underscore the need for a grounded historical understanding. They are countering the imaginative theories surrounding Thunberg’s hypothetical time-travel journey.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Six Sigma Daily]

The Time-Traveling Hipster

In 2010, a photo from Bralorne Pioneer Museum‘s “Their Past Lives Here” online exhibition became an unexpected internet sensation. The picture raised eyebrows and sparked widespread discussions ranging from photo historians to conspiracy theorists, all centered around one intriguing question. Is this photographic evidence of time travel? The image, dated November 1941, depicts a crowd at the reopening of the South Fork Bridge near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. At the center of attention is a uniquely dressed individual, sporting what appears to be a printed T-shirt, modern sunglasses, and even holding what looks like a compact camera.

Skeptics and experts in image manipulation considered the possibility of a hoax, but investigators tried to explain the seemingly futuristic elements. The sunglasses and the printed T-shirt were likely products available in the early 20th century. The camera could be identified as a possible early Kodak 35 which existed between 1938 and 1942. Whether a peculiar local or a time traveler, this photo, initially a local curiosity, became globally known due to online speculation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via NDTV]

The iPhone in 350-Year-Old Painting

Art sometimes seems to have a mysterious connection to the future, as demonstrated by a painting from the 18th century by Dutch artist Pieter de Hooch. Currently on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the painting depicts a woman in a corridor receiving a letter from a messenger. What caught the attention of fans is the resemblance of the letter to a modern-day smartphone, despite the fact that such devices didn’t exist until 2007. This intriguing detail has sparked discussions on social media, with some speculating whether artist Pieter de Hooch had the ability of time travel.

Art historians grapple with the challenge of explaining it, offering various interpretations that range from symbolic representation to artistic license. But the “iPhone in 350-Year-Old Painting” remains a mystery, making us wonder if time travelers were artsy visitors shaping history. The uncanny resemblance raises questions about the influence of time travelers on historical art, suggesting the possibility of someone from the future leaving a mark on the past.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Mirror]

FIFA World Cup 1962 Time Travel?

The FIFA World Cup, much like the Olympics, is a quadrennial spectacle that has captivated the world since its inception in 1930. In 1962, hosted by Chile, this global football extravaganza unfolded from May 30 to June 17, drawing 57 teams from six continents. Amidst intense matches and a noteworthy dip in average goals per game, Brazil emerged victorious once again, securing their second consecutive title.

However, the 1962 World Cup isn’t just etched in history for its thrilling matches; it has become the subject of intriguing speculation about time travel. In 2007, as internet users shared images from the event, an anomaly surfaced in a photo of the Brazilian team’s captain, Mauro Ramos, celebrating with the trophy. Impressively, one keen observer highlighted an individual seemingly using a cell phone to capture the moment. The perplexing question echoes through time: How did a cell phone find its way to the midst of 1962, adding a touch of futuristic enigma to this historic football triumph?

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Metro UK]

Year 5000 Time Traveler

A man identifying as a time traveler from the year 5000 has shared a startling prophecy about the impact of climate change on our cities. His claims are supported by what he says is photographic evidence. Going by the name Edward, he asserts that he participated in a classified time-travel experiment in 2004. That experiment propelled him 3,000 years into the future. Upon arrival, Edward was confronted by the sight of Los Angeles submerged underwater. He insinuated it was a consequence of climate-induced flooding. His account, shared on ApexTV’s YouTube channel, features a blurred face and distorted voice to preserve anonymity.

The man recounts that he had been working in a laboratory in LA when he seized the opportunity to venture into the future. He was then able to capture photographic proof of the submerged city. As he stood on a vast wooden platform, he observed a transformed landscape. He claimed buildings and houses were constructed entirely from wood. His narrative includes interactions with future inhabitants who allegedly attributed the catastrophic flood to global warming, emphasizing the potential gravity of environmental challenges ahead.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Itweetfacts]

VonHelton

Meet the mysterious VonHelton, a man who claims to be more than just a mere mortal. While he hints at having vampire lineage, his primary assertion is that he is a real time traveler. To substantiate this bold claim, VonHelton has presented intriguing evidence—a series of photographs featuring himself at different points in history. The journey unfolds from a 1857 English studio, meandering through 1916 France and 1945 Berlin, only to conclude in the present day, proudly standing in front of an American flag.

In conclusion, there are more questions than answers. The side-by-side of these snapshots raises a compelling question: Is VonHelton genuinely a time traveler, navigating seamlessly through the ages? Alternatively, could it be that his “vampire gene” bestows upon him an immortality that allows him to transcend the confines of time? As we delve into the enigma surrounding VonHelton, the boundary between reality and fantasy quickly blurs.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via The Daily Express]

The Alleged Time-Traveler Noah

In 2018, a man named Noah claimed to be a time traveler from 2030. He shared a blurred photograph allegedly depicting Las Vegas in 2120, stirring discussions about the ethics and feasibility of time travel. Noah asserts he’s on a mission to share the truth about time travel, he even passed a lie detector test. In the video, he presents futuristic footage of Las Vegas, citing the strange blue-orange sky as a consequence of future global warming. Critics question the video’s authenticity, pointing out discrepancies like the use of a current-time phone and its animated appearance. Noah claims to have traveled to 2060 and 2120, describing the time-travel process involving a dome and electronic weights.

Noah’s supposed time travel story prompts contemplation on the ethics and consequences of tampering with time. This, in turn, fuels ongoing speculation about the intricacies of how time operates. Regardless of the blurry video’s authenticity, it contributes to the intriguing idea of what could unfold if time travel were possible. Witnessing Noah’s account and the photographic evidence encourages reflection on the blurred boundary between fiction and the tantalizing prospect of glimpsing into the future.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via CNN]

The ‘Back to the Future’ Time Travel Prediction

The “Back to the Future” film series made eerily accurate predictions about future technology. In turn, the film prompted speculation about whether the creators had a unique foresight. The film points out things like video calls and technology we use now. The eerily accurate guesses make us wonder if they had a secret view into tomorrow.

The on-the-nose elements of “Back to the Future” offer a fascinating exploration of the relationship between fiction and reality. Whether a lucky guess or a bit of magic foresight, the movie stirs up thoughts about how storytelling and guessing can connect with what’s coming in the future. While creators attribute it to educated guesses, the uncanny accuracy raises questions about whether they tapped into a collective vision of the future, making us ponder the inter-connection of storytelling and reality.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Daily Star]

Keanu Reeves Spotted in Multiple Centuries

Intriguing speculations surround the beloved star of The Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves. Theorists claim sightings of him in artworks dating back to the 16th century. According to enthusiasts, Keanu made his first historical appearance in a 1540 painting by Italian artist Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzola. Over three centuries later he reappears in an 1875 masterpiece by Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel. The appearances have fueled the belief of a mysterious connection to time travel.

The fascination deepens with modern-day photographs of the 52-year-old actor, serving as compelling evidence of his time-traveling escapades. A 1984 image featuring a young Keanu with a more recent red carpet snapshot. His youthfuless and ageless quality sparks continuous discussions on the enigmatic nature of time itself. As the debate unfolds, Keanu joins the ranks of other famous faces whose alleged temporal escapades captivate the imagination of conspiracy theorists.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Ancient Code]

Time-Traveling in Ancient Art

The Tassili n’Ajjer cave paintings in Algeria show mysterious beings, possibly time travelers, among everyday scenes. The ancient cave paintings feature figures in spacesuit-like clothes that raise questions about whether beings from the future influenced ancient civilizations. The discovery completely challenges conventional interpretations of historical art. This has sparked debates among researchers about whether the ancient inhabitants of Tassili might have encountered visitors from the future, leading to the inclusion of these mysterious figures in their artwork.

The images in ancient art that defy traditional explanations raise intriguing questions about the nature of inspiration for our ancestors. As a result, the debate around whether these drawings are made-up, products of creative thinking, or evidence of time travelers playing a role in our history gains momentum. This ongoing discourse adds a fun twist to how we look at the past, challenging conventional interpretations. Consequently, it invites us to consider the possibility that beings from the future influenced ancient civilizations, leaving behind mysterious traces.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Indy100]

iPhone In a 1937 Painting

Social media often lights up with discussions about unusual events from the past, drawing witty comments from users as these stories go viral. However, the intrigue deepened when futuristic depictions were found in many different historical art pieces. A striking example is the Mayan relief depicting a spaceship, a remarkable creation considering it emerged during a time when such imagery seemed unimaginable.

Adding to the fascination is when these unexpected elements involve technology. A recent discovery in a 1937 painting by Italian-American artist Umberto Romano has captured the attention of internet users. Titled “Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield,” the artwork illustrates a scene in a 1620s Indian settlement in Springfield, now part of Massachusetts. What stands out in the painting is the depiction of an Indian holding a rectangular object that remarkably resembles an iPhone. The Indian seems captivated, as if encountering such a device for the first time, adding an intriguing layer to this historical artwork.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Live Science]

Ancient Greek Statue Laptop

A viral conspiracy theory claims an ancient Greek statue, the “Grave Naiskos Of An Enthroned Woman With An Attendant,” proves time travel. It shows a depiction of a woman seemingly using a laptop. Crafted around 100 BC, the statue, on display at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Malibu, California, portrays a seated woman with a servant holding a slim folding container. Historians dismiss the notion by proposing the object might be a box or wax tablet. Conspiracy theorists argue that the container resembles a laptop, complete with USB ports.

In a YouTube video, enthusiasts claim the statue features an object strikingly similar to a modern laptop, challenging conventional interpretations. Despite more grounded explanations, such as the container being too shallow for a jewelry box, the conspiracy theory resurfaces periodically. In 2016 the question resurfaced whether the statue provided proof of a time traveler introducing a laptop to ancient Greece. This highlights the persistent allure of speculative interpretations over historical consensus.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via The Mirror]

Mobile Phone In WWII Photo

Conspiracy theorists are buzzing with claims that a peculiar detail in a 1943 photograph from Reykjavik, Iceland, proves the existence of time travel. For example, the viral image captures a crowd of locals and World War Two GIs strolling along a pavement. However, the focal point of the speculation arises from a man in the background who appears to be holding a mobile phone to his ear. Obviously, this was not technologically available. Not until the first-ever mobile phone, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, hit the market in 1973—30 years after the photo was taken.

Kristján, the owner of the photo, shared his observation on Facebook, suggesting the American army’s presence in Iceland. Online debates ensued, with some proposing that the man was merely scratching his ear or holding a pipe. Similarly, one notable suggestion is that he is checking his watch, especially given his proximity to a watch shop in the photograph. Despite alternative explanations, Kristján stood by his claim, emphasizing the man’s distinctive appearance, isolated stance, and actions reminiscent of someone in modern times, seemingly engrossed in a smartphone conversation.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Daily Mail]

The Mike Tyson Fight Time Travel Phenomena

A 1995 Mike Tyson fight video takes center stage, sparking claims of a possible time traveler in the audience. A time traveler is seemingly spotted at a Mike Tyson fight, of all places. As the video surfaces it shows an oddly placed audience member using a remarkably modern-looking smartphone to capture the bout.

Mobile phones did exist in 1995, but the most advanced feature then was probably the iconic ‘snake’ game. Notably, the first camera phone emerged in 2000 with the Sharp J-SH04. The sight of a futuristic-looking device in the ’95 footage raises more questions than answers. Does this signify evidence of time travelers fixating on obscure heavyweight bouts, or is it merely an enigmatic twist in the tapestry of temporal speculation?

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Khaleej Times]

The Selfie Stick

There is more than meets the eye in this confounding photograph. In 1926, a couple in Rugby used a selfie stick to capture a moment in history. The photograph was later discovered by their grandson. The tiny photo, only two inches wide, showed Arnold and Helen Hogg with the selfie stick on Warwickshire streets. The surprising detail makes us wonder how this couple came across a selfie stick in their time. The time traveling selfie stick keeps us guessing, imagining the mix of old moments and new tech.

While skeptics may offer alternative interpretations, the allure of the photograph persists as a curious example of misplaced technology. Could people from the future be sneaking gadgets into the past to snap pictures? This mystery keeps us thinking about how technology might bridge gaps across different times. Additionally, the out-of-place selfie stick challenges our understanding of historical timelines, sparking speculation about time travelers introducing futuristic gadgets into the past.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via LADbible]

Time Traveler On The Beach

The concept of time travel, often associated with science fiction, is gaining some credibility, according to experts. In recent years photos with unexplained details keep surfacing online. These images fuel online speculation about the possibility of moving time travel. One notable example is a 1943 photo from Newquay, Cornwall, showing people at Towan Beach. The focus was on a man in a brown suit who had something interesting in his hands. This led to Twitter speculation that he has a mobile phone, even though such devices were not invented until the 1970’s.

This was initially dismissed as far-fetched. However, futurist Dr. Richard Hames suggests that time travel may not be entirely impossible. Citing Albert Einstein’s theory linking speed through space to the pace of time, he highlights present-day astronauts as potential time travelers. As a result, this perspective adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing exploration of the concept of time travel.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Wikidata]

‘The Expected One’ – Another Time Travel Painting

This fascinating revelation emerged from the 19th-century art realm. All eyes turned to ‘The Expected One,’. A masterpiece created in 1860 by Austrian artist Ferdinand Georg Waldmüllerin. You will find this painting at the Neue Pinakothek Museum in Munich, Germany. It depicts a peaceful scene of a young girl walking along a path in a meadow distracted by something in her hand. Additionally, a curious boy ready to surprise her with a flower just around the next bend is below her.

The uncanny resemblance of the girl’s demeanor to a contemporary scene stirred online chatter. Internet users promptly labeled it as a painting of a woman using an iPhone, despite the artwork predating the digital age by more than a hundred years. The girl’s distracted pose prompted amusing guesses about time-traveling technology or timeless moments connecting different eras. Consequently, the Expected One painting fueled conspiracy theories linking art to potential time-travelers.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Metro]

Nike Wearer in 400 Year Old Painting Could Be Evidence of Time Travel

Art enthusiasts were left puzzled at the National Gallery by a portrait, titled “Portrait of a Boy” by Dutch Master Ferdinand Bol from the 17th century. What was so unusual – you might ask? The boy in the 17th century portrait was wearing what appear to be Nikes. This unusual painting caught the attention of a mother and daughter visiting the National Gallery. As a result, they documented their experience. The internet went wild. Consequently, their photo sparked widespread internet speculation.

Upon closer inspection, the mother and daughter noted a white tick on the shoes, strikingly similar to the famous Nike logo. However, Nike is a company established in modern times, long after the portrait was painted. Nevertheless, some have suggested that this detail might be evidence of time travel. In response to the painting’s popularity, a National Gallery spokesperson expressed delight, mentioning how it engaged visitors. They did this through a tweet asking them to spot a more “modern” detail by examining the boy’s shoes in the portrait.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Daily Star]

Swedish Time Travel

Many stories circulate about people claiming to time travel and encountering future events that leave us uneasy. But there is one such account that seems to captivate minds. This tale involves a Swedish man named Håkan Nordkvist, who asserts that he experienced time travel in 2006. His interview discussing the unusual incident resurfaced on the social media app TikTok. It immediately gained viral attention amid a trend of social media accounts dedicated to proving time travel. In fact, the short clip was extracted from a documentary featuring his interview titled ‘Swedish time traveller meets himself in the future with video proof!’.

In the video, Nordkvist describes meeting his 70-year-old future self while attempting to fix his kitchen sink. He emphasizes the positive feelings during their interaction and even captures the encounter on his mobile phone. However, skepticism arises among viewers, noting the seemingly pristine condition of both present-day and future Nordkvist’s tattoos. Some question the authenticity, pointing out the lack of evidence about the older man’s age during their conversation. The video raises curiosity about the credibility of this time traveler’s story and invites viewers to ponder the possibilities.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via Annoyzview]

Palenque Image Time Travel

An ancient Mayan artifact was discovered on the lid of a sarcophagus found in a pre-Columbian temple in Palenque. The detailed design on the cover shows a person operating what seems to be a mechanical craft, possibly a spacecraft. However, this mysterious carving has led some to wonder if it depicts ancient astronauts or, possibly, time travelers. Consequently, their presence in ancient times may have had an impact on human history. This intriguing discovery presents a challenge to scholars trying to understand our hidden past. As they grapple with deciphering the significance of the artifact, it raises questions about the potential intersection of ancient civilizations with advanced beings or technology. In turn, this prompts a reevaluation of historical narratives and encourages exploration beyond conventional explanations.

The intriguing Palenque Image of a Time Traveler is carved on the tomb belonging to K’inich Janaab’ Pakal. He was the ruler of the Maya population of Palenque during the Late Classic Period. Discovered in 1935, the stone structure likely represents the god Kukumatz. The tomb’s image shows a man in a rocket-like vehicle who dressed uniquely. Kukumatz is focused on a mysterious apparatus hanging from his face. Furthermore, this raises questions and captures the interest of both time traveler enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via West Virginia University]

Hutton and Brandt Time Travel

In 1932 reporter J. Bernard Hutton and photographer Joachim Brandt stumbled into an extraordinary event while covering a local story at the Hamburg shipyards. The pair were startled by the ominous drone of aircraft as they gathered information and snapped photos. Above them, an unprecedented fleet of British RAF bombers filled the sky. In a surreal moment, explosions rocked the surroundings as bombs rained down. This caused Brandt to act on his feet. While escaping the chaos, Brandt captured rapid-fire photos, documenting the unbelievable scene.

Unfortunately, when they returned to the newspaper headquarters, no one believe them. Brandt’s photos showed nothing unusual. And a call to the shipyard confirmed no bombing had occurred. People quickly dismissed their shared experience as a hoax. In 1943, Hutton was in London when he stumbled upon a startling newspaper, yet it was years after the fact. The headline was about the British RAF’s extensive assault on Hamburg. The accompanying photo mirrored the scene they had witnessed in 1932. Alas, the odd mystery of Hutton and Brandt’s inexplicable glimpse into the future remains unresolved.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Mind Blowing Photos That Convince Us That Time Travel Exists
[Image via UPI]

Factory Worker with a Cell Phone

There are a few factors the viewer will take in. Firstly, black-and-white footage captures a group of young factory workers exiting a building. Nothing abnormal there. However, the second realization is that the photo features a smiling brunette in a light-colored dress. But she is holding something unusual. She has her hand pressed to her ear while holding what appears to be a cell phone. The video, which surfaced online about a year ago, fueled speculation about a possible time traveler caught on camera. Recently, a YouTube commenter named Planetcheck, who asserted knowledge of the woman in the footage, added intrigue to the discussion.

Although the original YouTube clip with Planetcheck’s comments has been removed, it seems some of the commentary was documented before the video disappeared. Public skepticism remains about a wireless phone being in the image. Planetcheck suggested that factory owners might have hidden the advanced device. This could explain the lack of widespread acknowledgement. However, imaging experts have cautioned that interpreting such footage is challenging. Citing low resolution and the absence of sound making it difficult to decipher the nature of objects people are holding.

Where Did We Find This Stuff? Here Are Our Sources:

Nicolas Cage: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/tanya-ghahremani/nic-cage-in-the-history-books

Keanu Reeves Spotted in Multiple Centuries: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/keanu-reeves-time-traveller-john-16995320

Time-Traveling in Ancient Art: https://www.ancient-code.com/the-cave-paintings-of-tassili-najjer-proof-of-ancient-astronauts/

iPhone In a 1937 Painting: https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/world-news/2023/06/04/647ca412ca4741ae128b4578.html

Ancient Greek Statue Laptop: https://greekreporter.com/2023/05/04/ancient-greek-statue-woman-laptop/

Mobile Phone in WWII Photo: https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/facebook-convinced-time-travel-is-real-after-mobile-phone-spotted-in-wwii-pic/news-story/9bbc2ddca0d6f618174cd6bb1eaa3ca0

The Mike Tyson Fight: https://www.heart.co.uk/news/quirky/internet-freaks-mike-tyson-fight-time-traveller/

The Selfie Stick: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2014/dec/23/photograph-1926-shows-selfie-stick-older-than-meets-eye#

 

<< Previous

Advertisement
Advertisement