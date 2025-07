As we age, our circadian rhythms—the body’s internal clock—begin to shift. This often means going to bed and waking up earlier than we did in our younger years. These changes don’t just alter our schedules; they can impact sleep quality and energy levels throughout the day. Understanding how our internal clock evolves after 65 is key to maintaining healthy sleep patterns and adapting daily routines for better rest. Let’s explore why these changes occur and what they mean for your nightly rest.